Jake Paul mocks Floyd Mayweather Jr. for smaller private jet in side-by-side troll
Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather Jr. both like to flaunt how much money they have. While Mayweather Jr. is significantly richer than the Paul brother, Jake one-upped him with his private jet.
Mayweather Jr. has made an estimated $1.2-$1.5 billion in his 50-0 boxing career plus exhibitions like when he fought Jake’s brother Logan Paul in 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida and reportedly made around $100 million. Forbes has him having a net worth of $285 million. He’s always counting stacks of cash in videos like this one below.
Mayweather also loves to post his huge bets like his massive win on Terence Crawford when the boxer defeated Canelo Alvarez for the super middleweight title.
The social media influencer turned professional boxer in Paul is worth an estimated $50 million by Forbes. He made $40 million in the Mike Tyson fight last year, and has his own companies like his “W” brand that he gets influencers like Livvy Dunne to do the splits for.
Paul flexes his money, too, like his insane $20 million Puerto Rico mansion he dubbed “The Taj MaPaul”. And this $5.5 million stunning watch he wore for a press conference recently for his upcoming fight with Gervonta “Tank” Davis.
The ultimate flex, however, is when Paul had his jet next to Mayweather Jr.’s and he made fun of him for the size of it. He was bragging he had a 14-window plane vs. Mayweather’s six.
What’s crazy is Paul’s private plane is a Bombardier Global Express private jet and cost an estimated $40 million, while Mayweather Jr.’s Gulfstream G650 nicknamed “Air Mayweather” was around $60 million. It goes to show you the size of the plane doesn’t always matter.
Mayweather may have Paul beat with how much wealth he’s accumulated, but Paul definitely wins the battle of the private planes based on looks alone.
