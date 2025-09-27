The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Floyd Mayweather Jr. wins massive bet on Lynx-Mercury WNBA playoff game

The boxing legend brought his crew to the game in Phoenix to sit courtside, and made some big money in the meantime.

Matt Ryan

Former boxer Floyd Mayweather, Jr. attends the game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Golden State Warriors at Intuit Dome.
Former boxer Floyd Mayweather, Jr. attends the game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Golden State Warriors at Intuit Dome. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is a fan of many sports, and betting where he can. The boxing legend hit up the Minnesota Lynx at the Phoenix Mercury WNBA playoff Game 3 on Friday night, and won a bunch of money while doing so.

The 48-year-old Mayweather Jr. who finished his professional career at 50-1 is known to be a big gambler who has a lot of money. He bets big on sporting events and is famous for always walking around with $1 million cash on him in a backpack. He’s also shown of millions in cash as well on social media like when he was in Mexico.

It’s estimated Mayweather Jr. has made $1.2-$1.5 billion in his boxing career, and he likes to show off his big bets from Vegas where he has his main residence.

Mayweather went viral for betting huge on Terence Crawford to upset Canelo Alvarez, and then kept his hot streak the following night on the WNBA.

Before we get to his next big WNBA bet on Friday night, the former champ sat courtside for the big playoff game.

He also brought his whole crew with him.

During the game, he posted his big bet while he sat there watching it.

Floyd Mayweather Jr.
Floyd Mayweather Jr./Instagram

Minnesota would cover the first quarter spread of -1 with a 22-19 score, meaning Mayweather Jr. cashed a $17,391.30 win.

It doesn’t matter the sport, but Mayweather is slaying some big bets lately.

Mayweather Jr
Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

