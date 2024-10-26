Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea rocks Dodgers-themed nails for Game 1
Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea Freeman showed up in style for Game 1 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees in LA.
Little did she know, she was going to be walking away from the stadium with her husband's extra innings heroics giving the Dodgers the win.
Freddie smashed a walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning as the Dodgers struck first in the Fall Classic.
Before the first pitch, Chelsea showed off some of the details of her Game 1 fit that went right down to her fingertips with some custom, Dodgers-themed nail art by nail artist Queenie Nguyen.
Her nails featured Freeman's No. 5, the LA logo, and various colored jewels.
That is how you make a statement.
Chelsea and Freddie began dating in 2011 when Freeman was a member of the Atlanta Braves.
Before they were married in November 2014, Chelsea appeared on the reality series Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta as she picked out her wedding gown.
The couple has three sons: Charlie, Brandon John, and Maximus Turner.
She is the founder and owner of the Chelsea Freeman Collection, which sells stylish sports apparel for Atlanta and Los Angeles.
