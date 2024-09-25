Gabby Thomas gets hips loose with flirty warm-up dance
U.S. track and field star Gabby Thomas is loving the live of an Olympic champion, and she's living it up in New York City this week.
On Tuesday night, the Paris Olympics gold medalist pulled up to the Barclays Center to take in the New York Liberty-Atlanta Dream game in the WNBA Playoffs.
Gabby was wearing a killer New Balance crop top and posed with fellow Olympic champion Sabrina Ionescu after her dominant performance to lift the Liberty into the semifinals.
Thomas is in New York City for this week's inaugural Athlos NYC event featuring some of the best talent in women's track and field. The event takes place on Thursday, September 26.
Ahead of her race, she shared an adorable warm-up video on social media alongside fellow track star Lynna Irby-Jackson.
The Athlos NYC event will feature fellow Olympians Masai Russell, Faith Kipyegon, Alexis Holmes, Torrie Lewis, and many more, with musical guest Megan Thee Stallion.
Athlos NYC features 36 of the world's top track athletes.
The inaugural Athlos NYC meet, the first female-only premier track event, was funded by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian and will air on YouTube, X, DAZN, and ESPN+.
Gabby will look to finish off 2024 on a high note after her rise to superstardom at the Paris Olympics.
She won gold in the 200m, 4x100m relay, and 4x400m relay.
Let's see the momentum continue.
