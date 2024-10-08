Gabby Thomas flexes vacation abs in sizzling sports bra workout selfies
Even vacation Gabby Thomas can’t stay away from the gym.
Thomas, who is enjoying her offseason with longtime boyfriend Spencer McManes in the Maldives, is a world class athlete with three Olympic gold medals and keeps her body in tip-top shape vacation or not.
The 27-year-old sprinter has been posting glimpses of her incredible trip with McManes in a rare look into their relationship. Thomas looks to be throughly enjoying herself as she flaunted her bikini body from the pool of the couple’s crazy ocean view villa.
Maybe it was the spiciest Nashville chicken sandwich challenge, or the calorie-bomb cheat day treats she ate back in Austin, Texas, but Thomas took time away from relaxing to get a workout in at the resort’s wellness center. She captioned her selfies in a sports bra top and leggings as “it’s giving ✨ wellness queen ✨”.
Thomas did some fitness test as well.
And she hit up some cryotherapy.
She can even make that fit look good.
The track star is also taking a break from her other job in the healthcare industry. She holds a bachelor’s degree in neurobiology from Harvard University and a master’s degree in public health from the University of Texas Health Science Center.
Thomas has earned this time off — even if she can’t take time off away from the gym.
