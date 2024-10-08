The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Gabby Thomas flexes vacation abs in sizzling sports bra workout selfies

The three-time gold medalist sprinter can’t pass up her workouts while on vacation.

Matt Ryan

Gabby Thomas wins women's a 200m semifinal in 21.78 during the US Olympic Team Trials at Hayward Field.
Gabby Thomas wins women's a 200m semifinal in 21.78 during the US Olympic Team Trials at Hayward Field. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Even vacation Gabby Thomas can’t stay away from the gym.

Thomas, who is enjoying her offseason with longtime boyfriend Spencer McManes in the Maldives, is a world class athlete with three Olympic gold medals and keeps her body in tip-top shape vacation or not.

The 27-year-old sprinter has been posting glimpses of her incredible trip with McManes in a rare look into their relationship. Thomas looks to be throughly enjoying herself as she flaunted her bikini body from the pool of the couple’s crazy ocean view villa.

RELATED: Bill Belichick's 23-year-old girlfriend shares look at their summer together

Maybe it was the spiciest Nashville chicken sandwich challenge, or the calorie-bomb cheat day treats she ate back in Austin, Texas, but Thomas took time away from relaxing to get a workout in at the resort’s wellness center. She captioned her selfies in a sports bra top and leggings as “it’s giving ✨ wellness queen ✨”.

Gabby Thomas
Gabby Thomas/Instagram
Gabby Thomas
Gabby Thomas/Instagram

Thomas did some fitness test as well.

RELATED: Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, and Joscelyn Roberson channel Beyoncé with fits

Gabby Thomas
Gabby Thomas/Instagram
Gabby Thomas
Gabby Thomas/Instagram

And she hit up some cryotherapy.

Gabby Thomas
Gabby Thomas/Instagram

She can even make that fit look good.

The track star is also taking a break from her other job in the healthcare industry. She holds a bachelor’s degree in neurobiology from Harvard University and a master’s degree in public health from the University of Texas Health Science Center.

Thomas has earned this time off — even if she can’t take time off away from the gym.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

On the Hunt: Gracie Hunt’s sister Ava posts SMU cheerleader uni fit after big win vs. Louisville

Good hair day: WNBA's DiJonai Carrington swoons over GF NaLyssa Smith's new hairstyle

Bikini beauty: Gabby Thomas flaunts breathtaking bikini photo during Maldives vacation 

It’s a ‘Mother’: Angel Reese continues to serve 'Mother' with an NSFW twist

Perfect 10: Livvy Dunne mocks bf Paul Skenes’ gymnastics fails, scores each one

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Home/Fashion