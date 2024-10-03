Gabby Williams, Nika Muhl share sweet moment after knee injury scare
The Seattle Storm's season came to an end after being swept by the back-to-back WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces in the first round of the playoffs. Since then, several players have traveled overseas to continue playing.
Storm players Gabby Williams and rookie Nika Muhl were among the players who chose to play overseas during their WNBA offseason.
Williams is playing for Turkish club Fenerbahce, while Muhl is playing for their top rival Besiktas. On Thursday, the two teams met in the EuroLeague SuperCup and a horrifying scene took place.
Muhl went down with an apparent knee injury and let out blood-curdling screams that could be heard throughout the arena. She broke down in tears and was stretchered off of the court. Eventually, Muhl returned to the bench to be with her teammates as the game closed out.
After the game, which Fenerbahce won, 79-63, the WNBA teammates shared a sweet moment.
Williams went over to Muhl and the two shared an embrace on the bench.
When Muhl initially went down in pain, Williams rushed to her side and tried to console her until the medical team rushed onto the court.
Before the injury, Muhl was making the most of her time on the court and was off to a hot start. Muhl, who made her first start for Besiktas earlier in the week, had 11 points, 9 assists, 3 rebounds, and 2 steals.
Thursday's game was played without fans in the arena after an incident the day prior. During Wednesday's meeting between the two rivals, fans set off flares and threw them onto the court, causing the players to be rushed back to their respective locker rooms.
There is no word on the severity of Muhl's injury. , but hopefully she can make a full and speedy recovery.
