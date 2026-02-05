Gabe Vincent’s GF Lauren Turns Heads With Heartfelt Post Ahead Of Lakers Trade

With the NBA trade deadline just a few hours away, all eyes are on whether some of the sport's biggest stars, like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Ja Morant, will be dealt to a new team.

But it isn't just stars who are on the move. Several role players are also finding new homes, including former Los Angeles Lakers guard Gabe Vincent.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Gabe Vincent (7) brings the ball up court. | David Richard-Imagn Images

News broke on the morning of February 5 that Vincent (and a second-round pick in the 2032 NBA Draft) was traded to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Luke Kennard.

Vincent had a hard time staying healthy for Los Angeles during his three seasons with the team, only appearing in 18 total games throughout the three campaigns. He averaged 4.8 points in 19.3 minutes per game for the Lakers in the 2025-26 season.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Gabe Vincent (7) dribbles the ball. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

It will be interesting to see how much of an impact Vincent can make with the Hawks this season. In the meantime, his immediate focus will be on moving his loved ones to Atlanta.

Vincent is dating Lauren Brenn. The couple has been together since at least June of 2025, and while some social media posts suggest they are married, there's no clear proof of that being the case.

Gabe Vincent and Lauren Brenn. | Instagram/@lauren.brenn

Lauren Brenn's Social Media Post Before Gabe Vincent Trade Turns Heads

Brenn went with her boyfriend during the Lakers' recent East Coast road trip, which included games against the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets.

On February 4, she posted an Instagram video of her and Vincent shopping together in the Big Apple.

The video makes it clear that Brenn and Vincent weren't expecting this trade to occur when it did, but will now have to relocate to Atlanta.

Gabe Vincent and Lauren Brenn. | Instagram/@lauren.brenn

