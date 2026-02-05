LeBron James’ Wife Savannah’s Insane Fur Fit Has Draymond Green’s Wife Going Crazy

Savannah James made the trip East for the Los Angeles Lakers’ latest road trip where she’s been sitting courtside watching husband LeBron James and son Bronny James play. She’s also making her own headlines with fits like her latest one she rocked in Brooklyn that even had LeBron’s on-court rival Draymond Green’s wife swooning over.

The 41-year-old James is in his 23rd season in the NBA and 8th with the Lakers and still delivering. He’s also teammed up with his 21-year-old son.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) greets guard Bronny James (9) as Bronny enters the game for LeBron during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at Crypto.com Arena. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Savannah wanted to see her boys play and flew out where she spent time with LeBron out in NYC doing a little karaoke.

Lebron and Savannah at trap Karoke in Brooklyn last night ! pic.twitter.com/HTEEStjI1b — Young Prince 👑🎤 (@YoungPrince_) February 1, 2026

Then, she shared a special kiss with him in the middle of the Lakers’ game last night at the Brooklyn Nets (see related link above).

It was her full fit from last night that she just revealed, though, that really stood out. She just posted the elite fur coat fit that included the caption, “FOREVER THAT GIRL… 😔❄️.”

That is one cold look. It was the winning one, too, as the Lakers beat the Nets, 125-109.

Even Hazel Renee, the Golden State Warriors star Green’s wife, thought so, writing on the post, “THE SLLOOOOWWW MOOOOOO WHEW 😮‍💨.”

LeBron and Draymond buddies off the court

Despite their history where the Warriors star Green punched LeBron in the groin in Game 4 of the NBA Finals and was suspended for Game 5 in the series the Cleveland Cavaliers cam back from 3-1 to win, Draymond and LeBron are actually friends off the court. They were even seen together at a Bad Bunny concert in Puerto Rico getting rowdy in the offseason.

Jun 19, 2016; Oakland, CA, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) on the floor during the first quarter in game seven of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The boys will be boys and the girls will crush them with looks like Savannah’s.

LeBron with wife Savannah at the “Space Jam: A New Legacy” premiere. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

