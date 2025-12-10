Giants' Russell Wilson gets Eagles superstar to help him for life-saving cause

Russell Wilson is busy spreading the holiday joy, even if it involves using a star from the New York Giants’ enemy Philadelphia Eagles to do so.

The 37-year-old quarterback Wilson isn’t seeing the field these days, but he’s doing everything he can for his community as he always does. There’s a reason he was the 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year winner in the NFL for his philanthropy.

Wilson, who is married to the recording artist Ciara, has had his own adorable moments with his kids lately like studying game film while the children snuggled up with mom and son Future was identifying defenses.

Now, with a patient in Mount Sinai Hospital in a tear-jerking moment, he cheered up a kid who is a Miami Dolphins and NFL fan by video calling Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, and then surprising him with a call from Eagles superstar running back Saquon Barkley.

Tis the season! Thanks @Tua and @saquon for surprising and answering my impromtu calls 🤣 Kids loved it! God be the Glory @MountSinaiPeds @WhyNotYouFdn pic.twitter.com/bhcwpWfa8P — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) December 10, 2025

What an awesome gesture from Wilson even if it involves the team’s rival — it’s all about the kids and spreading some holiday joy to those who need it most.

This is the same hospital he and Ciara were able to provide $3 million in resources to they announced around Thanksgiving.

Nothing like seeing the smiles on these kids faces. Our @WhyNotYouFdn @ciara & I are so grateful to provide $3M in resources to the NYC @MountSinaiPeds and these precious babies! #WhyNotYou https://t.co/pF1ES6LxgP pic.twitter.com/qY9MEwBzyH — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) November 25, 2025

Wilson and the 2-11 Giants haven’t had much to cheer about this season, but this certainly is something to be celebrated.

