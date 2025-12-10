Giants' Russell Wilson gets Eagles superstar to help him for life-saving cause
Russell Wilson is busy spreading the holiday joy, even if it involves using a star from the New York Giants’ enemy Philadelphia Eagles to do so.
The 37-year-old quarterback Wilson isn’t seeing the field these days, but he’s doing everything he can for his community as he always does. There’s a reason he was the 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year winner in the NFL for his philanthropy.
Wilson, who is married to the recording artist Ciara, has had his own adorable moments with his kids lately like studying game film while the children snuggled up with mom and son Future was identifying defenses.
RELATED: Russell Wilson, wife Ciara will make insane profit on $55M ‘Amor Estate’ compound
Now, with a patient in Mount Sinai Hospital in a tear-jerking moment, he cheered up a kid who is a Miami Dolphins and NFL fan by video calling Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, and then surprising him with a call from Eagles superstar running back Saquon Barkley.
RELATED: Cam Skattebo has heartwarming Giants moment less than two months after injury
What an awesome gesture from Wilson even if it involves the team’s rival — it’s all about the kids and spreading some holiday joy to those who need it most.
This is the same hospital he and Ciara were able to provide $3 million in resources to they announced around Thanksgiving.
Wilson and the 2-11 Giants haven’t had much to cheer about this season, but this certainly is something to be celebrated.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla stuns in denim-top Ole Miss fit amid LSU drama
Dynamic duo: Vanessa Bryant, daughter Natalia stun side-by-side in black and silver
Tear jerker: Notre Dame QB CJ Carr opens up about little brother’s tragic death
Internet scandal: Paige Spiranac cheating accusations, crying meltdown rock golf world
Plus won: Livvy Dunne shows off black stunner for Paul Skenes’ Cy Young Award bash
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.