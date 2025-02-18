Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt has best abs flex-off next to three-time Olympian
The NFL season ended in disappointment for the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, but team heiress Gracie Hunt certainly continues to impress with her looks into the offseason.
The 25-year-old daughter of team owner Clark Hunt and mom Tavia Hunt, rocked her best look of the season in a sparkly gold minidress that was a bright spot in the team’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. She then sizzled in a beach bikini that could help some forget the loss, while mom celebrated her 60th birthday with a beachside dance with dad.
RELATED: Gracie Hunt shares heartfelt 'crying' post after Chiefs crushing Super Bowl loss
Gracie never misses a morning workout and has been often seen flexing her abs like in this yoga fit. While she’s on an offseason beach paradise vacation, Gracie linked up with a three-time Olympian for a workout. She posted a picture on Instagram with bronze medalist and world champion steeplechase athlete Emma Coburn where the two flexed their abs at the gym. Gracie wrote, “Tuesday training with the fitness queen herself 🫶🏼💪🏼.”
RELATED: Patrick Mahomes drastically changes up look with new haircut
The two also shared a breakfast — maybe at least some orange juice together.
The 10-time U.S. National Champion steeplechase athlete Coburn is 34 now and looks unbelievable. It’s rare someone out abs Gracie, but she just may have. Well done to both ladies.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Get out!: Eagles CB Cooper DeJean ruins gf’s Steph Wilfawn’s perfect glam prep
NBA All-Star winner: Cameron Brink slays blue miniskirt, matching crop top courtside
Still starring: Livvy Dunne flexes sparkly LSU leotard stunners despite benching
In the spotlight: Bronny James’ Parker Whitfield shares rare selfie on date night
Legacy always: Vanessa Bryant unveils shimmering triple-black Kobe kicks that rock