Gracie Hunt slays miniskirt, studded jacket with epic Chiefs cake for dad's bday
Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt is not missing a beat for her father Clark Hunt's birthday. The Chiefs owner is celebrating his 60th birthday and the Hunt family has pulled out all of the stops.
The family took a trip to Cabo to celebrate his 60th birthday. Clark and his wife Tavia enjoyed an adorable beachside dance during the celebration, while Gracie penned a heartfelt note for her father.
Gracie has been enjoying the Chiefs offseason with some stunning bikinis on the beach, and on Friday night she got all dolled up for a fancy birthday bash.
MORE: Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt's string bikini stunner makes Super Bowl loss forgettable
She rocked a flashy tan miniskirt with a matching studded jacket, complete with some tan knee-high boots.
Nailed it.
MORE: Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt stuns in denim miniskirt, knee high boots
Gracie also showed off a stellar cake that was made for Clark Hunt, featuring the Chiefs logo and Super Bowl inscriptions, the logo for MLS club FC Dallas which Clark is a part owner of, and the logo for SMU, his alma mater.
Topping the cake was the number "60" and his initials, "CKH" for Clark Knobel Hunt.
The cake looks almost too good to eat.
Now that Clark has enjoyed some time away from football to clear his mind after the Chiefs' Super Bowl stinker, he only has a few days until it's time to return to owner mode with the NFL Combine set to begin next week and the official start of the 2025 NFL season a few weeks away.
