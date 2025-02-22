The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Gracie Hunt slays miniskirt, studded jacket with epic Chiefs cake for dad's bday

Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt rocked a stunning fit for her father Clark Hunt's 60th birthday bash and showed off the epic cake that stole the show at his celebration.

Josh Sanchez

Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and daughter Gracie on the NFL Draft red carpet.
Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and daughter Gracie on the NFL Draft red carpet. / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire
Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt is not missing a beat for her father Clark Hunt's birthday. The Chiefs owner is celebrating his 60th birthday and the Hunt family has pulled out all of the stops.

The family took a trip to Cabo to celebrate his 60th birthday. Clark and his wife Tavia enjoyed an adorable beachside dance during the celebration, while Gracie penned a heartfelt note for her father.

Gracie has been enjoying the Chiefs offseason with some stunning bikinis on the beach, and on Friday night she got all dolled up for a fancy birthday bash.

MORE: Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt's string bikini stunner makes Super Bowl loss forgettable

She rocked a flashy tan miniskirt with a matching studded jacket, complete with some tan knee-high boots.

Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt
Gracie Hunt / Instagram

Nailed it.

MORE: Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt stuns in denim miniskirt, knee high boots

Gracie also showed off a stellar cake that was made for Clark Hunt, featuring the Chiefs logo and Super Bowl inscriptions, the logo for MLS club FC Dallas which Clark is a part owner of, and the logo for SMU, his alma mater.

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt 60th birthday cake
Gracie Hunt / Instagram

Topping the cake was the number "60" and his initials, "CKH" for Clark Knobel Hunt.

The cake looks almost too good to eat.

Now that Clark has enjoyed some time away from football to clear his mind after the Chiefs' Super Bowl stinker, he only has a few days until it's time to return to owner mode with the NFL Combine set to begin next week and the official start of the 2025 NFL season a few weeks away.

