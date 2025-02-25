Gracie Hunt flexes custom Kansas City Chiefs pickleball paddle
Since putting a bow on the 2024 NFL season, Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt has been living her best life and chasing away the sorrows of the team's disappointing performance at Super Bowl LIX.
Gracie jetted off to Cabo to jumpstart the offseason and celebrated her father Clark Hunt's birthday with family, watching the Chiefs owner and his wife Tavia dancing on the beach.
She's even been enjoying some relaxing nights out continuing to show off her stunning fits, and this week it was time for some athlesuire.
While NFL execs are flying to Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine, Gracie was kicking it at a trendy Dallas spot, At Fault, "an elevated pickleball and entertainment concept."
Before getting in some action on the court, Gracie flexed her custom Chiefs pickleball paddle on Instagram.
You've got to represent the team wherever you go.
Gracie is the eldest daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and Tavia Shackles.
She has a younger brother, Knobel, who was born three years later, and a younger sister, Ava, a cheerleader at SMU, who was born in March 2005.
With the Chiefs offseason now in full swing, it will be interesting to see where Gracie pops up next.
