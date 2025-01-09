Gracie Hunt snuggles with her purse dog camouflaged in blanket on snowy day
It’s a snow day in Dallas, but our Texan friends — and their pets — are keeping warm.
Today, Gracie Hunt — who is the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and Tavia Hunt — shared an adorable photo of her dog, an adorable teacup Pomeranian named Yeti, as we imagine they are both hunkering down amid the arctic blast heading toward north Texas. Though Yeti has plenty of fur to keep her warm, she can’t help but dress the part as the snow comes dwon.
In the photo shared to Gracie’s story, Yeti is cleverly camouflaged by a fluffy white blanket. Cozy as ever, she sits on a white couch, as her owner gets extra time with her over the weekend. Though Gracie takes and posts photos of Yeti quite often — enough to warrant an Instagram account for the dog herself — this one instantly earned a special honor.
“this might be the cutest picture I've ever taken,” wrote Gracie in text overlaying the photo.
While the snow may be falling, the Chiefs heiress is still trying to get as of her daily routine down as she can. Earlier this morning, she shared that she was in the gym around 7 a.m.
Talk about dedication!
