Chiefs heiresses Gracie Hunt, Ava slay in side-by-side jaw-dropping leggy fit off
Gracie Hunt and younger sister Ava Hunt both had a year to remember in 2024 with their fits, but finished it off with a stunning side-by-side look together.
The daughters of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and mom Tavia Hunt, Gracie, 25, and Ava, 19, both crushed on the sidelines of Chiefs games like most recently on Christmas Day vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers where Gracie wore a controversial look, while Ava slayed her red and black fit.
Individually they both excelled as well. Gracie launched her own NFL clothing collection in the Wear By Erin Andrews line where she showed off a stunning leather Chiefs miniskirt. Ava, meanwhile, cheered on the SMU Mustangs to the College Football Playoff, dropping a cheerleader trio viral photo.
RELATED: Gracie Hunt, sister Ava share sweet moment after heartbreaking SMU loss
Two is better than one, though, and when Gracie and Ava pose together it’s fire. On New Year’s Eve, the sisters did a side-by-side leggy photo in their sizzling looks with Gracie in a sheer white minidress, and Ava in a short sun-hot yellow miniskirt.
RELATED: Gracie Hunt misses ‘dress code’ in black miniskirt fit holiday party mistake
Gracie and Ava weren’t there alone as dad and mom, along with brother Knobel, 22 and Gracie’s boyfriend Cody Keith also made the trip. The family had their own fit off with mom Tavia also wowing.
It’s all smiles for the Hunt family as the Chiefs earned the No. 1 seed and a bye as they go for their unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl win. No doubt Gracie and Ava will bring it with their looks to the playoff games and for all of 2025.
