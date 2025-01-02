Gracie Hunt’s sister Ava’s epic SMU cheerleader-filled fit tribute to 2024
Ava Hunt had an unforgettable year in 2024 and gave us an epic look back at her finest moments.
The youngest Kansas City Chiefs heiress and SMU Mustangs sophomore cheerleader had several viral moments last year including her cheerleader trio hype photo, to her red and black Christmas Day fit that upstaged big sister Gracie Hunt, to her jaw-dropping bikini in Mexico for Christmas break.
Ava, 19, certainly ended the year with some serious fireworks with her stunning sun-hot yellow miniskirt look on New Year’s Eve, and crushed a side-by-side photo with Gracie, who wore a sheer white minidress.
Ava created a collage of her best moments of 2024 — including several SMU cheerleader ones — and shared them in a video on her Instagram. She wrote, “Thanking God for the best year with the best people!! 🫶🏼 #2024.”
Ava, a sophomore at SMU, also joined the sorority Pi Betta Phi last where where she shimmered in a gold dress beside her sorority sisters.
She’s also a staple at Chiefs games alongside Gracie, as well as dad and team owner Clark Hunt and mom Tavia Hunt. No doubt, Ava will be slaying on the sidelines for the playoffs when the No. 1 seed Chiefs take the field in mid-January seeking a historic third consecutive Super Bowl win.
