The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Gracie Hunt ditches Mexico for Chiefs-Broncos in white puffer, red scarf combo

The oldest Kansas City Chiefs heiress leaves the sun and fun for freezing Denver, but brings the heat with her fit.

Matt Ryan

Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Gracie Hunt made the trip from the warm Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, sun to freezing Denver, Colorado, to watch her Kansas City Chiefs play a meaningless game vs. the Denver Broncos with the starters resting. She certainly didn’t take a day off with her fit game, however, and brought the heat with her to Empower Field at Mile High.

While on her New Year’s Mexico getaway, Gracie shared a smooch with boyfriend Cody Keith in a sun-hot yellow dress, then crushed her all-white sheer minidress while posing with sister Ava Hunt, 19, and then flexed a loud colorful dress before heading off on her private jet.

While the team’s plane to Denver was delayed nearly three and a half hours on Saturday, Gracie was able to get to Denver on Sunday just fine and slay another look with her white puffer jacket a red scarf combo.

RELATED: Gracie Hunt’s SMU cheerleader sister Ava sizzles in bikini on Mexico beach for NYE

Gracie Hunt
Gracie Hunt/Instagram
Gracie Hunt
Gracie Hunt/Instagram
Gracie Hunt
Cody Keith and Gracie Hunt / Gracie Hunt/Instagram

RELATED: Gracie Hunt’s sister Ava stuns in low-cut leopard-print dress mirror selfie

Gracie, 25, is the oldest Chiefs heiress as the daughter of team owner Clark Hunt and mom Tavia Hunt. She’s also a former Miss Kansas in 2021.

With the Chiefs getting the No. 1 seed and a bye, they’ll have next week off before they begin their quest for an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl win. No doubt, Gracie will be back on the sidelines crushing her playoff look when they do.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Pure class: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia stuns in elegant low-cut dress

America’s gals: Cowboys cheerleaders Sophy Laufer, Kylie Dickson sizzle in rare unis

Mat master: Livvy Dunne crushes beam for LSU gymnastics opener with bf watching 

Quiet on set: Molly Qerim’s purple blouse outshines Stephen A. Smith on ‘First Take’

One Pride: Lions’ Dan Campbell gets pizza delivered with perfect Vikings message

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Home/Fashion