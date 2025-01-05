Gracie Hunt ditches Mexico for Chiefs-Broncos in white puffer, red scarf combo
Gracie Hunt made the trip from the warm Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, sun to freezing Denver, Colorado, to watch her Kansas City Chiefs play a meaningless game vs. the Denver Broncos with the starters resting. She certainly didn’t take a day off with her fit game, however, and brought the heat with her to Empower Field at Mile High.
While on her New Year’s Mexico getaway, Gracie shared a smooch with boyfriend Cody Keith in a sun-hot yellow dress, then crushed her all-white sheer minidress while posing with sister Ava Hunt, 19, and then flexed a loud colorful dress before heading off on her private jet.
While the team’s plane to Denver was delayed nearly three and a half hours on Saturday, Gracie was able to get to Denver on Sunday just fine and slay another look with her white puffer jacket a red scarf combo.
RELATED: Gracie Hunt’s SMU cheerleader sister Ava sizzles in bikini on Mexico beach for NYE
RELATED: Gracie Hunt’s sister Ava stuns in low-cut leopard-print dress mirror selfie
Gracie, 25, is the oldest Chiefs heiress as the daughter of team owner Clark Hunt and mom Tavia Hunt. She’s also a former Miss Kansas in 2021.
With the Chiefs getting the No. 1 seed and a bye, they’ll have next week off before they begin their quest for an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl win. No doubt, Gracie will be back on the sidelines crushing her playoff look when they do.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Pure class: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia stuns in elegant low-cut dress
America’s gals: Cowboys cheerleaders Sophy Laufer, Kylie Dickson sizzle in rare unis
Mat master: Livvy Dunne crushes beam for LSU gymnastics opener with bf watching
Quiet on set: Molly Qerim’s purple blouse outshines Stephen A. Smith on ‘First Take’
One Pride: Lions’ Dan Campbell gets pizza delivered with perfect Vikings message