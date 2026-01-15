Hailee Steinfeld called out for Broncos fandom before Josh Allen’s Bills showdown

Reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen is bringing his Buffalo Bills squad to Colorado to take on the Denver Broncos in the Divisional round this weekend.

Given how well Bills fans travel regardless of where their team is playing, there's no question that Allen's squad will have a lot of support in Empower Field at Mile High.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) calls a play during the first quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24.

However, most will be eager to see whether Allen's pregnant wife, actress Hailee Steinfeld, will be in the building.

Steinfeld made waves when she didn't attend the Bills' January 11 road game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Then again, she was at the Golden Globes, which is a pretty good excuse.

Fans will also be eager to see which team Steinfeld is cheering for.

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre.

Hailee Steinfeld's Bills fandom called into question before Broncos game

It's no secret that Steinfeld, who grew up in California, was a big Broncos fan when she was younger. This became extremely clear when photos of her cheering on the Broncos surfaced when the Bills were in the playoffs last season.

And with Buffalo not set to face Denver, those photos have surfaced again. On January 14, the @MLFootball X account reposted a photo of Steinfeld posing at a Broncos game with the caption, "HELL YEAH BRONCOS!!!! 💥" from 2016, after they won the Super Bowl.

Broncos fans are having a field day with this photo on social media, and will surely continue doing so as the game against Allen and Buffalo inches closer.

Of course, there's no way that Steinfeld is going to root against her husband. But she would probably prefer that the Bills were facing another team en route to the franchise's first Super Bowl.

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC Wild Card Round game at EverBank Stadium.

