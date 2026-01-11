Hailee Steinfeld likely missing Josh Allen’s Bills playoff game for selfish reason
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills travel to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card playoff game on Sunday. His wife and actress Hailee Steinfeld in all likelihood won’t be able to attend with her work schedule taking her to Los Angeles, California, later in the evening.
The quarterback Allen was last season’s Most Valuable Player and led the Bills to the AFC Championship Game where they went on the road and lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.
This season the road is even more difficult as they lost the AFC East division and will start out vs. a red-hot Jaguars team that has won eight consecutive games.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne mocks Hailee Steinfeld for missing Josh Allen-Paul Skenes twins photo
Why Steinfeld will miss the game
Allen will need all the support he can get, but unfortunately Steinfeld has been booked for the Golden Globes as a presenter.
RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld shows off baby-bump stunner before Bills final home game
The game falls at 1 p.m. ET, while the Globes goes from 8-11 p.m. ET, making the timing of the cross country trip highly unlikely.
It was reported that fans are not happy with her selfish decision missing Allen’s big playoff game.
A lot of fans also came to her support, though:
The 29-year-old actress and the star quarterback of the same age recently announced her pregnancy in adorable fashion.
It’s also very possible she didn’t want to be around rowdy opposing fans pregnant as well.
No doubt, Allen is in all likelihood on board with her decision and his mind is solely focuses on the Jaguars.
If she really wanted to squeeze in a half, there may be time, but why go through all that hassle and fly cross country? She’s likely already in LA.
No doubt she’ll be cheering him on watching it from Cali.
Will Allen get another ring?
Allen already got one ring marrying Steinfeld, now he hopes to get a second with football in what would be the first for the city of Buffalo.
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.