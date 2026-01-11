Hailee Steinfeld likely missing Josh Allen’s Bills playoff game for selfish reason

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills travel to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card playoff game on Sunday. His wife and actress Hailee Steinfeld in all likelihood won’t be able to attend with her work schedule taking her to Los Angeles, California, later in the evening.

The quarterback Allen was last season’s Most Valuable Player and led the Bills to the AFC Championship Game where they went on the road and lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

This season the road is even more difficult as they lost the AFC East division and will start out vs. a red-hot Jaguars team that has won eight consecutive games.

Josh Allen won’t have his No. 1 fan at the game. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Why Steinfeld will miss the game

Allen will need all the support he can get, but unfortunately Steinfeld has been booked for the Golden Globes as a presenter.

The game falls at 1 p.m. ET, while the Globes goes from 8-11 p.m. ET, making the timing of the cross country trip highly unlikely.

It was reported that fans are not happy with her selfish decision missing Allen’s big playoff game.

🚨JUST IN: Actress Hailee Steinfeld reportedly is NOT attending her husband, #Bills star QB Josh Allen’s playoff game tomorrow.



Steinfeld was named as a presenter for the Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles tomorrow.



Hailee is receiving heavy criticism on social media for this. pic.twitter.com/W5LdTYUfVR — MLFootball (@MLFootball) January 11, 2026

A lot of fans also came to her support, though:

I'm sure the two discussed it in great length. He is a very supportive husband and she is a very supportive wife. They understand their relationship. We aren't in the know being on the outside, as it should be. If Josh and Hailee are good with it, then we should be too. — 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐂𝐫𝐲𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐖𝐨𝐥𝐟 (@TheCrypticWolf) January 11, 2026

No one is actually upset… — Ryan Talley (@realryantalley) January 11, 2026

The 29-year-old actress and the star quarterback of the same age recently announced her pregnancy in adorable fashion.

It’s also very possible she didn’t want to be around rowdy opposing fans pregnant as well.

No doubt, Allen is in all likelihood on board with her decision and his mind is solely focuses on the Jaguars.

If she really wanted to squeeze in a half, there may be time, but why go through all that hassle and fly cross country? She’s likely already in LA.

No doubt she’ll be cheering him on watching it from Cali.

@haileesteinfeld/Instagram

Will Allen get another ring?

Allen already got one ring marrying Steinfeld, now he hopes to get a second with football in what would be the first for the city of Buffalo.

Josh Allen/Instagram

