Photos of Broncos fan Hailee Steinfeld make for awkward Josh Allen Bills moment
Hailee Steinfeld is the toast of Buffalo this season with her engagement to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. She’s also a big Denver Broncos fan and some old photos surfaced on the day of the big Wild Card playoff game between the two teams.
Steinfeld has been embraced by and has embraced the Buffalo community as evident by her shopping at Wegmans and posing with a fan, and out for cocktails at a nice establishment with Allen, and posing with Bills Mafia at a game at Highmark Stadium. She even has been made the “new queen” of Queen City with a hilarious billboard.
Steinfeld has been a bright spot for Allen all season, and he and his teammates have acknowledged the difference she’s made. She’s also looked amazing for him like her midriff ab-revealing fit while taking a rare photo with the quarterback for the game this season at the Los Angeles Rams.
While Steinfeld no doubt went for the Bills in the big playoff matchup, it might have made it a bit awkward that she’s a big Buffalo fan now and old photos of her cheering on Denver surfaced on game day.
The Super Bowl photo is nine years old, making the 28-year-old Steinfeld 19 there.
The actress and singer hails from Southern California — she penned a heartfelt note to “home” Los Angeles before the game — but has her Broncos loyalties. She certainly won’t be in Broncos colors on Sunday, but it makes for good fodder to see her in these throwback photos.
Bills Mafia surely will forgive her with four more wins this season.
