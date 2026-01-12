Josh Allen has strong reaction to wife Hailee Steinfeld’s Golden Globes look

The Buffalo Bills secured an upset road victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on January 11, sending them to the Divisional round of the NFL Playoffs.

Per usual, the Bills go as far as reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen takes them. And Allen was awesome in the win, completing 28 of 35 passes for 273 yards and 1 touchdown while adding 33 yards and 2 touchdowns with his feet.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks on during the fourth quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Jaguars quarterback had his wife, Marissa, and his daughter, Shae, in attendance for Sunday's game, Allen's wife, Hailee Steinfeld, was unable to attend because she was appearing at the Golden Globes at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

Of course, a famous actress needing to prioritize the Golden Globes is a fair excuse, and Allen was surely understanding about her having to miss his playoff game because of it.

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Josh Allen makes his opinion of Hailee Steinfeld's Golden Globes look extremely clear

Steinfeld (who is pregnant with Josh's child) made major waves at the Golden Globes with the outfit she was wearing.

And while Allen wasn't able to see his wife's outfit until after his game ended, he made it very clear how he felt about it with an Instagram story.

"🤤😍," Allen's story was captioned.

Sept. 13, 2024: Bills quarterback Josh Allen's fiancée, Hailee Steinfeld. | @haileesteinfeld/Instagram

It appears that the New England Patriots will beat the Los Angeles Chargers on January 11, which means that Allen's next game will be in Foxborough to take on his bitter AFC East rival at Gillette Stadium.

There isn't any major awards show next Sunday, which means that Steinfeld should be able to attend the Bills vs. Patriots game if that's what it ends up being (unless she has some other pressing obligation).

Hailee Steinfeld/Instagram

