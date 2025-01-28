Hailee Steinfeld wows in fire low-cut fit before steamy ‘Sinners’ scenes
Hailee Steinfeld was all over the news on Tuesday with the announcement of her new Super Bowl ad and the release of the trailer for her new movie Sinners.
Steinfeld, 28, is the fiancée of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and “Queen” of Buffalo. She wowed in a stunning low-cut black dress in a sneak peak for her Super Bowl ad for breast cancer for the company Novartis. It was unfortunate timing for Allen as the Bills won’t be playing in the big game after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.
The actress also made a statement before Sunday’s AFC Championship game with the announcement of the movie Sinners starring beside Michael B. Jordan. On Tuesday, the first trailer dropped. Check it out.
It’s a vampire movie written and directed by Ryan Coogler. The film is set to be released on April 18, 2025. It looks incredible and so does Steinfeld in a different type of movie for the Hawkeye and Arcane star.
Steinfeld previewed the preview in a fire low-cut suit jacket look that upstaged the trailer itself.
It was a big day for Steinfeld and her career. Allen, who got engaged to the actress in late November, can now cheer her on as the NFL season is over. He can certainly look forward to the Super Bowl ad and watching her new movie.
