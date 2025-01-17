Hailee Steinfeld reacts to viral Buffalo billboard before Josh Allen, Bills vs Ravens
Hailee Steinfeld is used to seeing her name out there as a star actress and fiancée of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, but even she was shocked to see a special Buffalo billboard dedicated to her.
The 28-year-old Steinfeld, who is currently starring in Netflix’s Arcane and Hawkeye on Disney+, has become the toast of Buffalo with how well Allen has played this season and even credited her for the help, as well as her going full Bills Mafia at games and being amongst the fans just shopping at a local Wegmans.
Before Buffalo played and won the Wild Card round vs. the Denver Broncos, 31-7, and Steinfeld rocked a sick custom Bills Josh Allen jacket, a billboard over the city from from the Delaware North company read “The Queen City has a new queen,” and in smaller print “Congratulations, Josh and Hailee.” It went viral after being posted all over.
Steinfeld took to her Beau Society newsletter for fans on Friday before Sunday’s massive divisional round showdown with the Baltimore Ravens to react to seeing it. Steinfeld wrote, “There’s champagne, there’s beautifully written cards, and then there’s “congratulations on your engagement” billboards. This was a wild and very sweet surprise. Thank you Delaware North and Buffalo. I’m honored.”
Steinfeld, who is a Los Angeles area native, also penned a heartfelt note last week for those affected by the devastating wildfires in her “home,” and said her latest edition that all the love and support for LA “means so much” to her.
Allen and Steinfeld have been romantically linked ever since they were first spotted together in New York City in May 2023, but weren’t official publicly until the quarterback made their relationship Instagram official in July 2024. They got engaged this past November.
No doubt “Queen” Steinfeld will be bringing her best come Sunday for the massive showdown with the Ravens at Highmark Stadium.
