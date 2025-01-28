Hailee Steinfeld makes rare Josh Allen, Bills comments after crushing Chiefs loss
It’s rare Hailee Steinfeld is seen with Josh Allen, and rare she even publically talks about him.
Besides their engagement announcement in epic fashion in November, the couple largely keeps private. A few photos of Steinfeld surfaced throughout the Buffalo Bills season like a rare PDA moment at Halloween with the quarterback, and posing with him at the Los Angeles Rams game, or a night of cocktails out at a Buffalo restaurant for a couples date night.
While Steinfeld released some details about Josh in her Beau Society newsletter like how nervous he was during the proposal, she’s mostly stayed quiet about the relationship. Even Allen and his Bills teammates have spoken on the impact Steinfeld has had on the QB.
In an interview with E! News, Steinfeld gave a rare comment on Allen and the Bills in the wake of their devastating loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. The actress and singer said, ”I am so proud of that man and everything he has done, and everything that team has done together. He is the hardest working person I know.”
The 28-year-old beauty Steinfeld also talked about her new Super Bowl ad — which is unfortunate it will run without Allen playing in the game — for Novartis to raise awareness for breast cancer. She talked about it running in front of millions of football fans: ”I know that they are extremely dedicated and focused.” She’d definitely know having hung out with Bills Mafia.
Besides Super Bowl ads, Steinfeld also announced her new movie Sinners with Michael B. Jordan that is set to release on April 18.
Steinfeld has a lot going on in her busy life, but made a rare comment on Allen and the Bills that fans will definitely appreciate.
