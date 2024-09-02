Livvy Dunne bungee jumps, shares bikini photos on LSU bonding weekend
Livvy Dunne is back at school and having a blast, minus the brutal preseason workouts.
After a charming prerequisite pit stop at the iconic southern staple Buc-ee’s, the social media sensation and her LSU teammates seem to b loving their beach-bonding weekend, with a delicious-looking breakfast, and then fun and games along with heart-pounding, three-at-a-time bungee-jumping.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne stuns in entrancing back to school photos
The defending national champions make an annual trip in Gulf Shores, Alabama, and its weekends like this that are probably one of the main reasons Dunne decided to return to LSU for her last year of eligibility. (Scroll to the fifth photo to see the NIL reigning women’s champ with her two teammates on the bungee, and the ninth one to see an adorable side-by-side with Zoe Miller.)
Dressed-down Dunne in glasses, tan sweatpants, and a gray crop top with the arcade games in the background is a great microcosm of the weekend so far.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne goes makeup-free in new preseason selfie
Then the A-list influencer went to her own Instagram Story to post bikini photos in a peach creamsicle stunner with teammates Haleigh Bryant and Alexis Jeffrey, where she also re-posted Bryant’s bikini shot of just the duo, which the graduate student captioned, “MY SWEET DUNDEE.”
Given Dunne has had a meteoric rise to fame and fortune, especially this past summer compared to her LSU teammates, it’s refreshing to see that at least on social media, the entire group still likes to hang out and the social media multi-millionaire still wants to be part of the college athlete experience.
Oh, and Dunne wants another national championship.
“I remember saying that I wanted to be done,” Dunne confided in “The Money Game” trailer. “But winning is addicting.”
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
On the mat-erial girl: Livvy Dunne’s best leotards over the years
WAG Wowza: Texas HC’s wife rocks stunning fit for Longhorns opener (PHOTOS)
You go girl!: A’ja Wilson debuts AKA sorority-inspired Nike LeBron 21 PEs (PHOTOS)
Wrestle-’Bash’ indeed: Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan break the internet with ‘freaky’ pin
Buried treasure: Where Caleb Williams keeps his Heisman Trophy is simply amazing