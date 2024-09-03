The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne, LSU-er Alexis Jeffrey sizzle in bikini photos on team bonding weekend

The LSU Tigers gymnastics duo had an epic time together on the team’s beach retreat, while also enjoying some fun in the sun in two-piece stunners.

Matthew Graham

Apr 20, 2024: LSU Tigers gymnast Livvy Dunne watches as LSU Tigers gymnast Haleigh Bryant performs on uneven bars during the 2024 Women's National Gymnastics Championship.
Apr 20, 2024: LSU Tigers gymnast Livvy Dunne watches as LSU Tigers gymnast Haleigh Bryant performs on uneven bars during the 2024 Women's National Gymnastics Championship. / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

It’s hard to be known as the teammate of a social media star.

Livvy Dunne has earned her NIL empire and A-list social media status, and at least judging by her teammates’ posts, the 21-year-old gymnast is an integral part of the LSU Tigers’ camaraderie. Fellow fifth-year returner Haleigh Bryant is the reigning all-around national champion on a squad full of rock-star gymnasts that earned LSU its first team national title last season.

The squad is so talented that Dunne didn’t participate in the national championship, but that’s only because LSU’s roster was that deep.

Livvy Dunne
Apr 20, 2024: Livvy Dunne kisses the trophy after the LSU Tigers gymnastics team wins the national championship. / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Fast forward to the brand-builder solidifying herself as a one-woman influencer sensation this summer, and it’s hard to get noticed. Just ask Pittsburgh Pirates rookie ace boyfriend Paul Skenes with all the famous folks on her phone.

Reminiscing about a wonderful weekend that included the prerequisite charge-up at Buc-ee’s, bungee jumping, and overall good times, teammate Alexis “Lexi” Jeffrey posted some bikini photos of herself and teammate Dunne, and both were having a good time while taking the pictures.

Jeffrey’s did an entire photo dump of the bonding weekend retreat in Gulf Shores, Alabama, and the bikini shots perfectly encapsulated a weekend of fun in the sun, especially the giddy smiles from Jeffrey and Dunne in the fourth one.

Dunne commented, “ILY,” of course shorthand for “I Love You.”

Jeffrey’s A-lister teammate sported the peach creamsicle bikini all weekend, and shared another selfie from the beach before wishing a happy birthday to former teammate and now special assistant Savannah Schoenherr.

On the mat, it’s clear that with a loaded squad returning, LSU wants back-to-back national championships. Dunne made that clear on the team’s bonding vision board and on her last “first day of school” photo.

Livvy Dunne
Feb 2, 2024: Livvy Dunne receives a tiara after performing a floor routine against the the Arkansas Razorbacks at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. / Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports

In the meantime, it’s creating lifelong memories in the Alabama sunshine.

