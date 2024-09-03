Livvy Dunne, LSU-er Alexis Jeffrey sizzle in bikini photos on team bonding weekend
It’s hard to be known as the teammate of a social media star.
Livvy Dunne has earned her NIL empire and A-list social media status, and at least judging by her teammates’ posts, the 21-year-old gymnast is an integral part of the LSU Tigers’ camaraderie. Fellow fifth-year returner Haleigh Bryant is the reigning all-around national champion on a squad full of rock-star gymnasts that earned LSU its first team national title last season.
The squad is so talented that Dunne didn’t participate in the national championship, but that’s only because LSU’s roster was that deep.
Fast forward to the brand-builder solidifying herself as a one-woman influencer sensation this summer, and it’s hard to get noticed. Just ask Pittsburgh Pirates rookie ace boyfriend Paul Skenes with all the famous folks on her phone.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne’s best bikini photos from over the years
Reminiscing about a wonderful weekend that included the prerequisite charge-up at Buc-ee’s, bungee jumping, and overall good times, teammate Alexis “Lexi” Jeffrey posted some bikini photos of herself and teammate Dunne, and both were having a good time while taking the pictures.
Jeffrey’s did an entire photo dump of the bonding weekend retreat in Gulf Shores, Alabama, and the bikini shots perfectly encapsulated a weekend of fun in the sun, especially the giddy smiles from Jeffrey and Dunne in the fourth one.
Dunne commented, “ILY,” of course shorthand for “I Love You.”
Jeffrey’s A-lister teammate sported the peach creamsicle bikini all weekend, and shared another selfie from the beach before wishing a happy birthday to former teammate and now special assistant Savannah Schoenherr.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne stuns in entrancing back to school photos
On the mat, it’s clear that with a loaded squad returning, LSU wants back-to-back national championships. Dunne made that clear on the team’s bonding vision board and on her last “first day of school” photo.
In the meantime, it’s creating lifelong memories in the Alabama sunshine.
