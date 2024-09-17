Angel Reese glams up with bling watch, minishorts selfie
Angel Reese may not be playing the rest of the season, but the Chicago Sky megastar is leading the league in all the fit game categories.
When she’s cheering on her team from the bench, Reese is even gushing over her own style. She’s even looking fabulous without makeup on and amazing while working out.
With no basketball, Reese is focusing on her podcast, “Unapologetically Angel”, and getting rap besties to join her. Reese posted photos promoting the show, and these should definitely get some attention.
That’s some serious bling to go with the beautiful athletic gear look. Look at the diamond-encrusted Cartier watch. She did hide the cast, however. Cast or not, the 22-year-old Reese certainly was shining bright like a diamond with this fit.
The All-Star forward finished the season averaging a double-double of 13.6 points and 13.1 points per game. She also plans to recover in time for the new 3-on-3 league Unrivaled, launching in January 2025.
