Hawk Tuah Girl’s Mets first pitch elicits strong reaction, strangely handled
Haliey Welch, aka ‘Hawk Tuah Girl’, has blown up the internet and social media once again.
This time she put some other skills to the test — throwing out the first pitch at the New York Mets game, which they eventually lost 7-6 to the Oakland Athletics.
Welch, 21, was actually there to raise awareness for a good cause, but the reaction from fans and Major League Baseball and the Mets, well, wasn’t so welcoming.
Interestingly, there’s no official mention of her pitch on the Met’s official X, formerly Twitter, page and MLB social refused to refer to her “household” nickname.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne shares shy-smile selfie in red bikini from Malibu (PHOTO)
Similarly, the Mets PA addressed her as a “viral sensation” on her walkout. One Mets beat writer claims his bosses wouldn’t allow him to use the moniker at all.
However she’s referred to, fans and hosts seemed to lose their minds over this actually happening at an MLB game. Just check out this meltdown:
And these reactions:
As for the actual pitch, hey it wasn’t bad at all!
At least she didn’t go down in infamy for worst first pitches ever in MLB history that oddly both took place at Mets games: 50 Cent’s classic embarrassment and Gary Dell’Abate’s epic fail from “The Howard Stern Show.”
RELATED: Livvy Dunne’s hilarious, adorable reply to marriage proposal
These videos never get old. This isn’t the first or probably the last time Welch has taken advantage of her newly found fame. Last month, she made an appearance at a south Florida pool club in a Tua Tagovailoa jersey for a reported $30,000.
For now, MLB and the Mets must move on with the season and first pitches. Good luck to Jared Leto.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Time flies: Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter Natalia shares stunning glam photos
Throwin’ heat: Paige Bueckers rocks crop top, matching Jordans for first pitch (PHOTO)
Can’t wait: Angel Reese teases 1990s-inspired ‘apple bottom jeans’ tunnel fit
Modern love: Tara Davis-Woodhall, Hunter’s love story started by sliding in DMs
A-list advice: What Tom Cruise told Simone Biles after the Olympics