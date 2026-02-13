Ilia Malinin Gets Heartfelt Note From NBC’s Johnny Weir After Olympic Disaster

It was heartbreaking to watch Ilia Malinin’s Olympic dreams come crashing down on the ice at the Milano Cortna Games on Friday night. Former figure skater and NBC commentator Johnny Weir, who called the performance live, sent the 21-year-old known a heartfelt note after.

It was all in front of the two-time world champion Malinin after he was leading after the short program in what seemed like an insurmountable lead.

Then disaster struck and he missed jumps, and fell on the ice twice. He’d finish in an unbelievable 8th place and the disappointment couldn’t be hidden from his face as seen above.

Malinin was still gracious enough to be the ultimate sport and congratulate gold medalist Kazakh skater, Mikhail Shaidorov.

He also was classy enough to do an interview with NBC right after the worst day of his skating life in front of the world after failing as the overwhelming favorite to win.

“I was not expecting that. I felt like going into this competition I was so ready,” he said. “Maybe I was too confident… obviously it happened… I can’t comprehend what happened.”

Weir’s touching message to Malinin

Weir and his NBC partners Tara Lipinski and Terry Gannon were in absolute shock watching it all unfold.

The 41-year-old Weir who retired in 2013 and never medaled in the Olympics himself, knows what Olympic disappointment is like. He also knows what a generational talent Malinin is and had a message on instagram for him after:

”You are one in a million @ilia_quadg0d_malinin. You showed true sportsmanship and grace. I can’t wait to see where you’ll take us next 🤍“

Malinin not leaving Italy empty-handed

While it’s no doubt a huge disappointment for Malinin right now, he’s still leaving Italy with a gold medal with his combined team win. He’ll for sure be back if he’s healthy in four years in France to try and put his 2026 Games behind him.

Feb 8, 2026; Milan, Italy; Ilia Malinin of the United States of America celebrates after winning gold in the figure skating team event during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Ice Skating Arena. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

