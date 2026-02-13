Where Ilia Malinin’s Mom Tatiana Was During Son’s Disastrous Olympic Performance
Ilia Milanin could be heard after his shocking Olympic free skate that “it’s not easy.” It wasn’t only not easy, but it was truly shocking that the “Quad God” had a disastrous performance and not only didn’t get gold but fell off the podium. His dad Roman Skorniakov was there to comfort him afterward, but where was mom Tatiana Malinina.
It was all in front of the 21-year-old two-time world champion after he was leading after the short program in what seemed like an insurmountable lead.
Then he got out there and missed a few jumps early that were supposed to be several quads but weren’t, and then he fell twice. He’d finish in a stunning. 8th place.
After he could be seen fighting back the tears of disappointment and hugged his dad. He talked to NBC afterward in complete shock like the rest of the world:
“I was not expecting that. I felt like going into this competition I was so ready,” he said. “Maybe I was too confident… obviously it happened… I can’t comprehend what happened.”
Malinin comes from as good of genes for this moment as anyone. Mom is Russian-Uzbek retired figure skater and former Olympian in 1998 and 2002. His dad is a Soviet-born Russian-Uzbekistani figure skater and his coach, and is best known as a two-time Olympian (1998, 2002).
Where was mom?
She was back in Virginia where she coach’s figure skating. NBC cameras showed her on the ice leaving to go watch her son perform.
No doubt, she was heartbroken seeing his performance, and sad she wasn’t there to comfort him as well.
NBC reported they haven’t spoken all week as she didn’t want to add more pressure to him.
It’s a devastating outcome for Malinin and USA Figure Skating.
Still an Olympic gold medalist
He still earned a gold medal with the combined team performance so Malinin didn’t leave Italy empty handed.
