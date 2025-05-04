The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jaguars top pick Travis Hunter has moment with Deion Sanders back in Colorado

Following the crazy NFL draft, the Heisman Trophy winner caught up with the Colorado Buffaloes coach and mentor while on camera.

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ first-round pick, Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver and defensive back Travis Hunter, flashes his wide smile during a press conference.
The Jacksonville Jaguars’ first-round pick, Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver and defensive back Travis Hunter, flashes his wide smile during a press conference. / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Travis Hunter returned to Colorado following the 2025 NFL Draft and his Jacksonville Jaguars introduction that included a viral tunnel dance. There, he met back up with his former Colorado Buffaloes coach and father figure Deion Sanders for the first time following a very different draft experience than Deion’s sons had.

Hunter was the No. 2 overall pick after the Jaguars traded with the Cleveland Browns and had a night to remember with an epic gift from his fiancée Leanna Lenee while he rocked a fire-pink suit jacket, and was able to have his father Travis Hunter Sr. there to witness it in an emotional moment.

Deion Sanders and Travis Hun
Deion was a father figure to Travis and was there for him when his dad couldn’t be when he won the Heisman Trophy. / Todd Van Emst/Heisman Trust via Imagn Images

The two sons of Deion — Shedeur and Shilo — both didn’t have a great draft experience as the quarterback Shedeur slid all the way to the fifth round to the Browns, while the defensive back Shilo slid all the way out of the draft. He’d later sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

While Shedeur showed up early in Cleveland while rocking his “Legendary” fit, Hunter showed back up to the place he won the Heisman with and had a moment with Deion, who congratulated him and started talking about the fishing in Florida.

Deion and Hunter bonded a lot over fishing, including over last season’s bye week where Deion took Hunter out on his 5000-acre Texas ranch.

What a nice moment between the mentor and his pupil.

Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

