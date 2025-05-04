Jaguars top pick Travis Hunter has moment with Deion Sanders back in Colorado
Travis Hunter returned to Colorado following the 2025 NFL Draft and his Jacksonville Jaguars introduction that included a viral tunnel dance. There, he met back up with his former Colorado Buffaloes coach and father figure Deion Sanders for the first time following a very different draft experience than Deion’s sons had.
Hunter was the No. 2 overall pick after the Jaguars traded with the Cleveland Browns and had a night to remember with an epic gift from his fiancée Leanna Lenee while he rocked a fire-pink suit jacket, and was able to have his father Travis Hunter Sr. there to witness it in an emotional moment.
RELATED: Jaguars top pick Travis Hunter reacts to Browns taking Shedeur Sanders in NFL draft
The two sons of Deion — Shedeur and Shilo — both didn’t have a great draft experience as the quarterback Shedeur slid all the way to the fifth round to the Browns, while the defensive back Shilo slid all the way out of the draft. He’d later sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
While Shedeur showed up early in Cleveland while rocking his “Legendary” fit, Hunter showed back up to the place he won the Heisman with and had a moment with Deion, who congratulated him and started talking about the fishing in Florida.
RELATED: Browns QB Shedeur Sanders’ 'Legendary' NFL draft party included insane gift
Deion and Hunter bonded a lot over fishing, including over last season’s bye week where Deion took Hunter out on his 5000-acre Texas ranch.
What a nice moment between the mentor and his pupil.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Chill vibes: Shedeur Sanders arrives at Browns facility in ‘Legendary’ casual fit
Who dat?: Jordan Chiles unrecognizable with new hairstyle after UCLA season
First-place fit: ESPN’s Molly Qerim rocks springtime NYC miniskirt fit in the city
BeyHive VIP: Vanessa Bryant rocks cowboy hat with Beyoncé’s mom at concert
Last hoorah: Livvy Dunne’s ‘officially retired’ dress wows on LSU’s girls night out