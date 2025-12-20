Jake Paul reveals broken jaw needs scary surgery in hospital bed post after knockout

Jake Paul may not be laughing his way to the bank, but he can go with his jaw wired shut after a brutal knockout at the hands of Anthony Joshua in his latest Netflix fight that led to an extensive surgery that Paul just revealed the painful details of.

The 28-year-old influencer-turned-pro-boxer lasted into the sixth round vs. the former heavyweight champion Joshua — a lot longer than experts expected. It was this brutal KO, though, that destroyed his jaw.

Paul would do an interview after the fight while giving a shoutout to his fiancée Jetta Leerdam revealing his jaw was likely broken while spitting out blood.

He’d drive himself to the hospital and post his X-ray that confirmed it was not only broken, but broken in two places.

On Saturday morning, Paul posted again revealing the extent of the injuries that required surgery:

“Surgery went well thanks for all the love and support. 2 titanium plates on each side. Some teeth removed. Have to have only liquids for 7 days so no @doghausdogs :(“

How much money Paul made to have his jaw broken

While he won’t be eating solid food for a while, what will make his jaw feel better is his shocking payday for the fight. It was probably all worth taking this punch and breaking his jaw for.

Dec 19, 2025; Miami, Florida, UNITED STATES; Jake Paul is knocked down by Anthony Joshua during a heavyweight boxing bout at Kayesa Center. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

