Jake Paul's fiancée Jutta posts reaction to bloody knockout loss to Anthony Joshua

Jake Paul looked completely outmatched in his bloody knockout loss against two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

Luckily, the influencer turned boxer and Netflix king through his Most Valuable Promotions, who put on the fight, did not get seriously hurt besides a self-proclaimed broken jaw.

For all of his antics to hide the fact that the 28 year old was not in the same class as AJ, the former child actor and marketing genius is laughing all the way to bank, raking in an estimated $180-$267 million that he'll split with Joshua for the honor of getting knocked out in the sixth round.

His fiancée, Jutta Leerdam, was unfortunately, or fortunately, not there to see the beatdown, but it was for a very good reason.

Leerdam was busy trying to qualify for the Winter Olympics

Posting on TikTok earlier today, Leerdam, 26, revealed she would not be sitting ringside to be by her fiancé's side.

"Wish I could be there," Leerdam wrote. "This week is my qualifications for the Olympics.”

For those that don't know, Leerdam is a seven-time world champion and 2022 Olympic silver medalist speed skater for the Netherlands, with dreams of finally winning Olympic gold in the 2026 Winter Olympics, which are just around the corner, staring in early February.

So while Leerdam couldn't be there in person, she still posted heartfeld reactions to Paul's defeat to Joshua.

Leerdam will always have Paul's back, even in an ugly defeat

Paul posted his bloody mouth with a broken jaw after the bout in an Instagram Reels, which has since been taken down, and Leerdam wrote in the replies, "Proud of you baby... Wish I could take care of you over there."

She then wrote something similar on her IG Stories, adding, "Respect you so much for taking on this challenge and doing so well against a heavyweight champion."

Paul also showed Leerdam love in his post-fight interview on Netflix while spitting blood and talking about his broken jaw.

"A nice little a** whooping from one of the best to ever do it," Paul said.

Leerdam also defended Paul before the match, saying, "Just a girl watching her man work relentlessly. Yes he plays the villain, but that’s what creates opportunities for everyone including so many powerful women. Some people should look in the mirror and asked themselves why it triggers them so much. Lets support each other and success will come to you 🥰🥰”

So despite what you may think of Paul, Leerdam will always be in his corner, with wedding bells probably also in the mix after the Winter Olympics.

With Paul and Leerdam, 2026 will be just as eventful.

