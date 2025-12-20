Jake Paul shows fiancée Jutta love revealing broken jaw, spitting blood from knockout

Jake Paul lasted longer than most experts expected in his Netflix fight with former two-time undisputed heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in Miami, Florida, on Friday night. After the bout where he was knocked out in the sixth round, he said his jaw was broken, but he still had a special shoutout to his fiancée Jutta Leerdam.

Paul, 28, has taken the boxing world by storm the last couple of years as an influencer-turned-boxer who even fought 58-year-old Mike Tyson in November of 2024 at the Dallas Cowboys stadium.

Paul and Tyson fought in 2024. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

He’s set for a way bigger payday for his fight with Joshua even in the loss. It was likely worth the broken jaw he may have suffered at the hands of the 6-foot-6 giant that Joshua is.

Here’s where he got knocked out by Joshua:

The moment Anthony Joshua knocked Jake Paul out! #JakeJoshua pic.twitter.com/TiP0ovbpzf — Netflix (@netflix) December 20, 2025

Paul was definitely surprised after he got rocked.

Maybe that's when Jake Paul realized his jaw got broken. #JakeJoshua pic.twitter.com/IWYOW5PRNW — MMA Shift (@MMAShift) December 20, 2025

Leerdam, 26, is a Dutch champion speed skater and model, and got engaged to Paul back in March with a giant ring.

After turning heads with her dress at the Tyson fight, she wasn’t at this one, though, but for a good reason (see related at top) that she revealed on Friday a few hours before Paul stepped into the ring.

In her absence, Paul gave her the ultimate shoutout live to “my beautiful fiancée Jutta” while revealing his jaw appears to be broken as he spit out blood.

🚨 JAKE PAUL CONFIRMED THAT HIS JAW IS BROKEN FROM TONIGHTS FIGHT #JoshuaJake pic.twitter.com/jNsANG4yKw — MrCønståntine 🇳🇬 (@0xconstantine_) December 20, 2025

He’d later post a closer look at it (view at your discretion), and she’d comment on the video: “Proud of you baby ❤️ Wish I could take care of you over there.”

At the end of the day as he alluded to in his interview after the fight, he’s already won at life with what he’s been able to accomplish in and out of the ring — especially with Leerdam by his side.

