Tyrese Maxey’s Pregnant Ex Myra Gordon Causes Stir With Baby Gender Reveal Photo

Philadelphia 76ers superstar guard Tyrese Maxey has been one of the NBA's biggest breakout superstars this season.

The former University of Kentucky standout is currently averaging 29.2 points per game, which is fifth-most in the league. He has been perhaps the biggest reason why the 76ers are 28-21 and clinging to the No. 6 spot in the Eastern Conference standings right now.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) on January 31, 2026. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

RELATED: Tyrese Maxey's pregnant ex Myra Gordon causes stir sitting courtside at 76ers game

Maxey has also been making headlines regarding matters of his life off the court. In the past, he was dating Pepperdine University basketball standout Myra Gordon, who had become known for dating Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young before she and Maxey got together.

However, while neither has directly confirmed their breakup, social media activity suggests that Maxey and Gordon are no longer together.

Myra Gordon | Myra Gordon/Instagram

RELATED: Tyrese Maxey's gf Myra Gordon shares never-before-seen PDA pics of 76ers star

Gordon announced that she was pregnant on her 24th birthday back in November. This made waves because Gordon hasn't gone public saying who the baby's father is, which has caused speculation that it could belong to Maxey.

And the fact that Gordon has been seen sitting courtside at several recent 76ers games (such as their January 9 contest against the Orlando Magic and their February 2 game against the Los Angeles Clippers) suggests that it could very well be Maxey's.

RELATED: Tyrese Maxey's ex Myra Gordon causes stir revealing pregnancy for 24th birthday

Myra Gordon's January 9 Instagram post. | Instagram/@myra.christina

Myra Gordon Reveals Baby Gender With Instagram Story

While the father of Gordon's baby remains unknown to the public, she revealed her baby's gender in a February 2 Instagram story post.

"Girl Mom 🌸🎀🩷," the post was captioned, making clear that Gordon is having a daughter.

Myra Gordon's February 2 Instagram story. | Instagram/@myra.christina

It's unclear when Gordon expects to have her baby, but it will be interesting to see whether Maxey speaks on it in the coming weeks or months.

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Hoos-that?: Fernando Mendoza’s aunt turns heads during Indiana’s big CFP win

Queen of the North: Drake Maye’s wife Ann causes stir in wild sparkly pants for playoffs

Secret lover: Aaron Rodgers makes rare comment on mystery wife Brittani after loss

Da Bears: Caleb Williams’ ex Alina turns heads in Bears-colors fit for Packers game

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama