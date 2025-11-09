Jayden Daniels’ mom breaks silence in note to injured QB before Commanders vs. Lions
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels suffered a gruesome dislocated elbow injury last Sunday night late in the fourth quarter with the score out of hand. While he miraculously avoided significant injury and his season isn’t over, his mom had a message for him on the day he was supposed to be playing a big game vs. the Detroit Lions in a playoff rematch.
It hasn’t been the second season the NFL Rookie of the Year Daniels or the Commanders envisioned after making the NFC Championship Game last season. Heading into Sunday’s game where Daniels won’t play, he’s missed five games with injury already this season and the team is just 3-6.
His mom Regina Jackson is always a bright spot for the team at games in her custom Commanders and Daniels fits like the one below.
She’s also gone viral for seemingly controlling Daniels’ love life and relationships, even famously sitting between him and USC Trojans basketball star JuJu Watkins — who it looks like he’s now dating — at an NCAA Tournament game.
The one thing about her, though, is she’s always supporting her son no matter what. In her latest post on this NFL Sunday as Daniels’ team plays the Lions in a revenge game for them as he and the Commanders stunned No. 1 seed Detroit in last season’s playoffs, 45-31, Jackson told her son, “Always got your back kid ❤️🫶🏽.”
It’s unclear when exactly Daniels will return, but he didn’t need surgery and isn’t on the four-game IR list.
Whenever he does, mom will be there cheering him on.
