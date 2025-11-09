The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jayden Daniels’ mom breaks silence in note to injured QB before Commanders vs. Lions

The superstar quarterback isn’t playing on Sunday in a playoff rematch with Detroit, but his mom had a powerful message for her son.

Matt Ryan

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) is interviewed after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) is interviewed after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels suffered a gruesome dislocated elbow injury last Sunday night late in the fourth quarter with the score out of hand. While he miraculously avoided significant injury and his season isn’t over, his mom had a message for him on the day he was supposed to be playing a big game vs. the Detroit Lions in a playoff rematch.

It hasn’t been the second season the NFL Rookie of the Year Daniels or the Commanders envisioned after making the NFC Championship Game last season. Heading into Sunday’s game where Daniels won’t play, he’s missed five games with injury already this season and the team is just 3-6.

RELATED: Jayden Daniels’ mom has powerful words after Commanders QB’s scary injury

jayden daniel
Daniels was helped off with an arm cast last weekend. / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

His mom Regina Jackson is always a bright spot for the team at games in her custom Commanders and Daniels fits like the one below.

Regina Jackson
Regina Jackson/Instagram

RELATED: Jayden Daniels drops girlfriend hint on wristband before devastating arm injury

She’s also gone viral for seemingly controlling Daniels’ love life and relationships, even famously sitting between him and USC Trojans basketball star JuJu Watkins — who it looks like he’s now dating — at an NCAA Tournament game.

The one thing about her, though, is she’s always supporting her son no matter what. In her latest post on this NFL Sunday as Daniels’ team plays the Lions in a revenge game for them as he and the Commanders stunned No. 1 seed Detroit in last season’s playoffs, 45-31, Jackson told her son, “Always got your back kid  ❤️🫶🏽.”

Regina Jackson
Regina Jackson/Instagram

It’s unclear when exactly Daniels will return, but he didn’t need surgery and isn’t on the four-game IR list.

Whenever he does, mom will be there cheering him on.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Leave her alone: Defending Ayesha Curry, husband Steph as ugly backlash continues

How much?: Chauncey Billups’ net worth scrutinized after stunning FBI arrest

Thoughts and prayers: Who is Alex Vesia’s wife after sudden World Series departure?

Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss

For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/News