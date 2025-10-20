Jayden Daniels’ mom has powerful words after Commanders QB’s scary injury
The Washington Commanders suffered a demoralizing 44-22 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7. Making matters worse, Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels exited the game with a hamstring injury early in the third quarter.
Daniels grabbed his leg in pain after getting strip sacked by Cowboys linebacker Shemar James. After limping off the field, the 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year made a pitstop in the medical tent before heading to the locker room.
With Washington already down multiple scores at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Oct, 19, Daniels was ruled out for the rest of the game.
Commanders head coach Dan Quinn revealed during his postgame press conference that the 24-year-old quarterback will undergo an MRI on Monday.
The 2023 Heisman Trophy winner already missed two games earlier this season with a knee injury. The Commanders went 1-1 while Daniels was out.
Considering Washington was already playing without their top three wide receivers -- Terry McLaurin, Deebo Samuel, and Noah Brown -- and they lost running back Austin Ekeler for the year, things are looking grim in Washington.
Jayden Daniels' Mom Doesn't Want Her Son Compared to RGIII
Daniels' mom, Regina Jackson, who traveled to Arlington, Texas for the NFC East showdown, didn't appreciate some fan's reactions to her son's injury.
Numerous users on X compared Daniels to Robert Griffin III, Washington's No. 2 overall pick from the 2012 NFL draft. The Commanders selected Daniels as their No. 2 overall pick in 2024.
Like Daniels, RG3 won Offensive Rookie of the Year. However, his tenure in Washington was marred by multiple devastating injuries before his eventual release in 2016.
Jackson posted on X, "I wish you would stop manifesting RGIII on my son. Words are powerful and that's all that's talked about," with two prayer hand emojis.
Jackson received a lot of support after posting her message. One fan replied, "Tell them Mama 5. He ain’t RG3. He’s JD5. That kid. Baby goat. Ferrari 5. Plain and Simple."
Another person commented, "Yea words are powerful but God is the most powerful & words from peasants won’t stop your son's greatness."
