Jayden Daniels’ mom has powerful words after Commanders QB’s scary injury

Jayden Daniels' mom puts online trolls on notice after comparing her son to former Commanders quarterback RGIII.

Emily Bicks

Oct 19, 2025: Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels looks to pass the ball against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 19, 2025: Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels looks to pass the ball against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders suffered a demoralizing 44-22 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7. Making matters worse, Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels exited the game with a hamstring injury early in the third quarter.

Daniels grabbed his leg in pain after getting strip sacked by Cowboys linebacker Shemar James. After limping off the field, the 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year made a pitstop in the medical tent before heading to the locker room.

With Washington already down multiple scores at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Oct, 19, Daniels was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Jayden Daniels, Shemar James
Oct 19, 2025: Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels fumbles the ball defended by Dallas Cowboys linebacker Shemar James. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn revealed during his postgame press conference that the 24-year-old quarterback will undergo an MRI on Monday.

The 2023 Heisman Trophy winner already missed two games earlier this season with a knee injury. The Commanders went 1-1 while Daniels was out.

Jayden Daniels
Oct 19, 2025: Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) warms up prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Considering Washington was already playing without their top three wide receivers -- Terry McLaurin, Deebo Samuel, and Noah Brown -- and they lost running back Austin Ekeler for the year, things are looking grim in Washington.

Jayden Daniels' Mom Doesn't Want Her Son Compared to RGIII

Daniels' mom, Regina Jackson, who traveled to Arlington, Texas for the NFC East showdown, didn't appreciate some fan's reactions to her son's injury.

Numerous users on X compared Daniels to Robert Griffin III, Washington's No. 2 overall pick from the 2012 NFL draft. The Commanders selected Daniels as their No. 2 overall pick in 2024.

Like Daniels, RG3 won Offensive Rookie of the Year. However, his tenure in Washington was marred by multiple devastating injuries before his eventual release in 2016.

Jayden Daniels, Regina Jackson
April 25 2024: Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels and his mother, Regina Jackson, on the NFL draft red carpet. / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Jackson posted on X, "I wish you would stop manifesting RGIII on my son. Words are powerful and that's all that's talked about," with two prayer hand emojis.

Jackson received a lot of support after posting her message. One fan replied, "Tell them Mama 5. He ain’t RG3. He’s JD5. That kid. Baby goat. Ferrari 5. Plain and Simple."

Another person commented, "Yea words are powerful but God is the most powerful & words from peasants won’t stop your son's greatness."

Published
Emily Bicks
EMILY BICKS

Emily Bicks is a sports reporter with over a decade of experience in journalism. In addition to her work at The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, she covers the NFL for Heavy Sports. Her previous work includes founding an entertainment column for the New York Observer, writing for Refinery29, Variety, and Tribune Media.

