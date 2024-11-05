Joel Embiid Suspended by NBA After Locker Room Altercation With Reporter
Joel Embiid has been disciplined by the NBA in the aftermath of an altercation in the locker room with a columnist from the Philadelphia Inquirer following Saturday's loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Embiid was issued a three-game suspension after shoving columnist Marcus Hayes in the home locker room. The altercation between the two stemmed from a column Hayes wrote in which he referenced Embiid's son and his late brother, which didn't sit well with the Sixers center.
The NBA launched an investigation into the incident, ultimately settling on a three-game suspension for Embiid, who has yet to play in a game this season while dealing with a knee issue.
The suspension will further delay Embiid's 2024-25 season debut. There had been some optimism that the 30-year-old could suit up during Wednesday night's game against the Los Angeles Clippers, but now the earliest he'll be able to get back onto the floor will be on Tuesday, Nov. 12 when Philadelphia hosts the New York Knicks in the NBA Cup.
The NBA issued a statement about the suspension, which read, "Mutual respect is paramount to the relationship between players and media in the NBA. While we understand Joel was offended by the personal nature of the original version of the reporter's column, interactions must remain professional on both sides and can never turn physical."
With Embiid sidelined, the 76ers have limped out to a 1-5 start to the season. Despite getting Paul George back in the fold for his season debut on Monday night, they were defeated 118–115 by the Phoenix Suns.
Last year, Embiid featured in 39 games and averaged 34.7 points, 11.0 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game.