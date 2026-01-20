John Harbaugh’s wife Ingrid steals spotlight during Giants’ grand entrance

There is now a new era for the New York Giants. On January 17, their hiring of longtime Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was finalized, which is a move that has the entire Giants' organization feeling optimistic about their future.

Dec 7, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh reacts after a call following a play against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

The Ravens parted ways with Harbaugh after he finished the 2025 season with an 8–9 record and missed the postseason for the first time since 2021.

While there's a case to be made that a mediocre season was to be expected given the injuries Lamar Jackson dealt with, the Ravens clearly wanted somebody new at the helm after 18 seasons of Harbaugh.

Jan 6, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) passes as head coach John Harbaugh looks prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers in a AFC Wild Card playoff football game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Harbaugh becoming the Giants' head man has put his family in the spotlight. His only daughter, Alison (who played lacrosse at Notre Dame from 2020 to 2024, then went to the University of South Florida in 2025), has become a topic of discussion.

MARCH 16: Notre Dame Fighting Irish attack Alison Harbaugh (1) looks on during a women's college lacrosse game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Boston College Eagles on March 16, 2024 at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, MA | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

As did Harbaugh's wife, Ingrid.

John and Ingrid met when John was a graduate assistant football coach under his father, Jack, at Western Michigan. Ingrid was working in the team's baseball office as an undergrad student, and the rest is history.

Feb 3, 2013; New Orleans, LA, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh celebrates with his wife Ingrid Harbaugh (left) and daughter Alison Harbaugh (right) after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 34-31 in Super Bowl XLVII at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

John and Ingrid Harbaugh's Giants entrance turns heads

On January 19, the Giants' Instagram account posted a video of John and Ingrid Harbaugh talking together with the caption, "Coach Harbaugh has arrived".

The New York Giants' January 29 Instagram post. | Instagram/@nygiants

Both John and Ingrid look excited about this new chapter. And they have a great reason to, as Harbaugh will get to coach promising young quarterback Jaxson Dart while also having (a hopefully healthy) Malik Nabers and other skilled young players on his roster.

There will be a lot of interest in what the Giants can do in Harbaugh's first season there next year.

Jan 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) looks to pass during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

