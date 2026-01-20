John Harbaugh’s wife Ingrid steals spotlight during Giants’ grand entrance
In this story:
There is now a new era for the New York Giants. On January 17, their hiring of longtime Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was finalized, which is a move that has the entire Giants' organization feeling optimistic about their future.
The Ravens parted ways with Harbaugh after he finished the 2025 season with an 8–9 record and missed the postseason for the first time since 2021.
While there's a case to be made that a mediocre season was to be expected given the injuries Lamar Jackson dealt with, the Ravens clearly wanted somebody new at the helm after 18 seasons of Harbaugh.
RELATED: John Harbaugh’s only daughter Alison in spotlight after Giants hire ex-Ravens coach
Harbaugh becoming the Giants' head man has put his family in the spotlight. His only daughter, Alison (who played lacrosse at Notre Dame from 2020 to 2024, then went to the University of South Florida in 2025), has become a topic of discussion.
RELATED: John Harbaugh’s wife Ingrid in spotlight with ex-Ravens coach finalizing Giants deal
As did Harbaugh's wife, Ingrid.
John and Ingrid met when John was a graduate assistant football coach under his father, Jack, at Western Michigan. Ingrid was working in the team's baseball office as an undergrad student, and the rest is history.
RELATED: Mike Tomlin’s wife Kiya in spotlight for Steelers stunning exit as head coach
John and Ingrid Harbaugh's Giants entrance turns heads
On January 19, the Giants' Instagram account posted a video of John and Ingrid Harbaugh talking together with the caption, "Coach Harbaugh has arrived".
Both John and Ingrid look excited about this new chapter. And they have a great reason to, as Harbaugh will get to coach promising young quarterback Jaxson Dart while also having (a hopefully healthy) Malik Nabers and other skilled young players on his roster.
There will be a lot of interest in what the Giants can do in Harbaugh's first season there next year.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Hoos-that?: Fernando Mendoza’s aunt turns heads during Indiana’s big CFP win
Queen of the North: Drake Maye’s wife Ann causes stir in wild sparkly pants for playoffs
Secret lover: Aaron Rodgers makes rare comment on mystery wife Brittani after loss
Da Bears: Caleb Williams’ ex Alina turns heads in Bears-colors fit for Packers game
Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama
Grant Young covers the Athlete Lifestyle, Women’s Basketball, the New York Mets, the Baltimore Orioles, the Chicago Cubs, and boxing for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years.