John Harbaugh’s wife Ingrid in spotlight with ex-Ravens coach finalizing Giants deal

John Harbaugh was not out of job very long.

After being let go by the Baltimore Ravens, the Super Bowl winning head coach is finalizing a deal with the New York Giants, with reportedly only contract terms being negotiated before it becomes official.

Jan. 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh reacts on the field before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Harbaugh, 63, will have a much bigger spotlight on him in the Big Apple, but the former AP NFL Coach of the Year certainly has the pedigree to turn around a franchise that has only one winning season since 2016.

Now that John Mara has found his man, Harbaugh's wife Ingrid is also in the spotlight.

Feb. 3, 2013; New Orleans, LA, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh celebrates with his wife Ingrid Harbaugh (left) and daughter Alison Harbaugh (right) after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 34-31 in Super Bowl XLVII at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

The couple met when Harbaugh was coaching at Western Michigan

Jan. 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh (right) greets wide receiver Tylan Wallace (16) before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Harbaugh originally wanted to go to law school, but realized that coaching football was in his blood, starting out his career as a graduate assistant at Western Michigan, where his father, Jack Harbaugh, was the head coach.

That's when he met Ingrid, who was working in the baseball office as an undergrad student.

John Harbaugh and the Giants are working to finalize an agreement to make him New York’s next head coach and, barring a setback, a deal is expected, multiple sources tell ESPN.



The deal is not final and contract numbers still are being negotiated. “There still is a lot to work… pic.twitter.com/CQmSljImf9 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 15, 2026

After several months, Harbaugh finally got the courage to ask her out, going to see "Rocky IV" on their first date.

Afterwards, as the former Ravens head coach tells it, “It's freezing cold and there’s nothing open, so we go to Dairy Queen. We ate ice cream while walking back, and finally, I had the nerve to hold her hand. She had to put our hands in the pocket of my coat because it was cold, and that's kind of one of those moments that we remember.”

They eventually got married in 1991.

Feb. 3, 2013; New Orleans, LA, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh celebrates with his wife Ingrid Harbaugh (left) and daughter Alison Harbaugh (right) after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 34-31 in Super Bowl XLVII at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

Their daughter Alison played college lacrosse at Notre Dame

MARCH 16: Notre Dame Fighting Irish attack Alison Harbaugh (1) looks on during a women's college lacrosse game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Boston College Eagles on March 16, 2024 at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, MA | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Alison's senior year of high school was pretty much shut down because of Covid, but that actually turned out to be a blessing in disguise for father-daughter bonding time.

Because of the pandemic, Harbaugh got to spend more quality time with her, especially as she trained to play Division I lacrosse for Notre Dame.

Ravens Super Bowl Parade Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and his daughter, Alison, wave to fans during a parade in Baltimore, Maryland, Tuesday, February 5, 2013. | IMAGO / Newscom World

"I just remember looking over at him and he was just smiling," Alison told ESPN at the time. "I could just tell he was the happiest person ever in that moment."

Ingrid is Harbaugh's rock despite keeping a low profile

Dec. 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh checks a replay during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Ingrid has always been by Harbaugh's side throughout his coaching career, even though she's maintained a low profile.

The couple has a pregame ritual of blowing kisses to each other, and Ingrid understands that being an NFL head coach is a constant grind, calling the entire season "stressful," revealing that to support him, she'll sit and watch film to understand what her husband is going through.

Some of our friends had a special surprise for Harbs' 60th... pic.twitter.com/ufOpXEQCay — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 23, 2022

Needless to say Harbaugh will need that support under the intense scrutiny of the New York media as the Giants look to get back to their glory days.

