John Harbaugh’s wife Ingrid in spotlight with ex-Ravens coach finalizing Giants deal
John Harbaugh was not out of job very long.
After being let go by the Baltimore Ravens, the Super Bowl winning head coach is finalizing a deal with the New York Giants, with reportedly only contract terms being negotiated before it becomes official.
Harbaugh, 63, will have a much bigger spotlight on him in the Big Apple, but the former AP NFL Coach of the Year certainly has the pedigree to turn around a franchise that has only one winning season since 2016.
Now that John Mara has found his man, Harbaugh's wife Ingrid is also in the spotlight.
The couple met when Harbaugh was coaching at Western Michigan
Harbaugh originally wanted to go to law school, but realized that coaching football was in his blood, starting out his career as a graduate assistant at Western Michigan, where his father, Jack Harbaugh, was the head coach.
That's when he met Ingrid, who was working in the baseball office as an undergrad student.
After several months, Harbaugh finally got the courage to ask her out, going to see "Rocky IV" on their first date.
Afterwards, as the former Ravens head coach tells it, “It's freezing cold and there’s nothing open, so we go to Dairy Queen. We ate ice cream while walking back, and finally, I had the nerve to hold her hand. She had to put our hands in the pocket of my coat because it was cold, and that's kind of one of those moments that we remember.”
They eventually got married in 1991.
Their daughter Alison played college lacrosse at Notre Dame
Alison's senior year of high school was pretty much shut down because of Covid, but that actually turned out to be a blessing in disguise for father-daughter bonding time.
Because of the pandemic, Harbaugh got to spend more quality time with her, especially as she trained to play Division I lacrosse for Notre Dame.
"I just remember looking over at him and he was just smiling," Alison told ESPN at the time. "I could just tell he was the happiest person ever in that moment."
Ingrid is Harbaugh's rock despite keeping a low profile
Ingrid has always been by Harbaugh's side throughout his coaching career, even though she's maintained a low profile.
The couple has a pregame ritual of blowing kisses to each other, and Ingrid understands that being an NFL head coach is a constant grind, calling the entire season "stressful," revealing that to support him, she'll sit and watch film to understand what her husband is going through.
Needless to say Harbaugh will need that support under the intense scrutiny of the New York media as the Giants look to get back to their glory days.
