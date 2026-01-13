Mike Tomlin’s wife Kiya in spotlight for Steelers stunning exit as head coach

Mike Tomlin never had a losing team with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but after losing seven straight playoff games including Monday night’s ugly defeat, 30-6, to the Houston Texans, he decided to step down as the head coach after 19 seasons.

"During our meeting today, coach Tomlin informed me that he has decided to step down as our head coach," Steelers President Art Rooney II said in a statement. "Obviously, I am extremely grateful to Mike for all the hard work, dedication and success we shared over the last 19 years. It is hard for me to put into words the level of respect and appreciate I have for coach Tomlin. He guided the franchise to our sixth Super Bowl championship and made the playoffs 13 times during his tenure, including winning the AFC North eight times in his career. His track record of never having a losing season in 19 years will likely never be duplicated.”

The 53-year-old Tomlin finished with 193 wins, 114 losses, and two ties after taking over for Bill Cowher in 2007.

He won one Super Bowl in 2009 over the Arizona Cardinals, but couldn’t climb that mountain top again. They did almost win a second, but fell short in the 2011 Super Bowl vs. Aaron Rodgers (ironically) and the Green Bay Packers.

Feb 1, 2009; Tampa, FL, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin celebrates after the game of Super Bowl XLIII against the Arizona Cardinals at Raymond James Stadium. | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

With Tomlin leaving Steel City, the spotlight today is also on his wife Kiya, with whom he most definitely will have a lot more time for now unless he goes to another team.

Who is Kiya Tomlin?

She’s a fashion designer with an NFL line

Kiya began designing clothes at 10 years old to be able to fit her petitie frame. It turned into a life-long passion and she now owns her own brand, Kiya Tomlin Fashion, that has licensed apparel for all 32 NFL team.

Here she is showing off her Steelers look.

There’s also others like this Chicago Bears one, for example:

They were college athletes and sweethearts

They met at the College of William & Mary in the early 1990s, where he played football and she was a gymnast. They actually met in the training room when both were injured and receiving treatment. They’d get married shortly after graduation in 1996

They have three athlete kids together

Together, they have wo sons, Dino, who was a former college football wide receiver for the Boston College Eagles, and Mason, who was a former college football defensive back for Columbia. They also have a daughter Harley, who is a talented gymnast for the Georgia Bulldogs.

