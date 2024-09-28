Simone Biles' husband Jonathan Owens surprises Olympic champ on GOAT tour
Simone Biles' husband, NFL safety Jonathan Owens, was one of the stars of the 2024 Paris Olympics. While Biles was on the mats bringing home four medals (three gold, one silver), Owens was in the stands rocking custom shirts and going viral for being a proud, supportive husband.
Owens was able to attend the Paris Olympics after being excused from training camp by the Chicago Bears, allowing him to be there for heartwarming moments with Biles as she continued collecting gold medals like Infinity Stones.
Now, with the NFL season and USA gymnastics on the "Gold Over America Tour," they have been forced to spend some time apart.
MORE: Simone Biles’ dramatic new tattoos: on neck, Jonathan Owens homage
That all changed this weekend when Owens pulled up to Biles' hotel to shower her with a heart-shaped bouquet of roses. Biles and USA Gymnastics are in Milwaukee for Saturday night's show before heading to Chicago for Sunday night's tour stop at the United Center.
How cute is that?
Owens and the Chicago Bears host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. ET. The "Gold Over America Tour" show begins six hours later at 7:00 p.m. ET, so we may get to see Biles in the stands at Soldier Field.
LOOK: Best photos from Simone Biles' gold medal all-around celebration
The Olympic champ is on the 30-stop U.S. Tour which kicked off in California in September alongside Olympic teammates Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and recent LSU commit Hezly Rivera.
The US men's bronze medalists, Paul Juda, Brody Malone, and Frederick Richard, are also on the tour.
“The Gold Over America Tour enables fans to see some of the world’s best gymnasts in a celebratory, non-competitive environment,” USA Gymnastics President and CEO Li Li Leung said in a statement.
“Having the tour at the end of one of the biggest years ever for the sport provides a great opportunity for athletes and fans alike.”
The tour will make its final stop on November 3 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
