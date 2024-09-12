The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Flavor Flav gifts Jordan Chiles ultimate prize following devastating Olympics loss (VIDEO)

The rap icon came through with a gift nobody could take away from the superstar gymnast.

Alex Gonzalez

Aug 3, 2024; Paris, France; Flavor Flav attends the first day of gymnastics event finals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena.
Aug 3, 2024; Paris, France; Flavor Flav attends the first day of gymnastics event finals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

While Flavor Flav may be the official King Swiftie, there’s also another woman he stans —- Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles. And he showed his fandom for the talented athlete in a major way tonight at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.

RELATED: Flava Flav promises Jordan Chiles a special gift after bronze medal debacle

Before Flav and Chiles presented the award for Best Collaboration — which, ultimately, went to Taylor Swift and Post Malone for “Fortnight” — Flav made sure to give Chiles her flowers, and then some.

Following a devastating Olympics season, during which, Chiles was stripped of a bronze medal she had won during the gymnastics floor exercise, Flav wanted to make sure Chiles got the recognition she deserved. Flav gifted Chiles a big golden clock necklace, his signature accessory, and one he only shares with the best of the best. 

“I got you something that they can’t take away from you,” said Flav, before handing her the clock.

This came as a big surprise to Chiles, who was nearly speechless after accepting the gift. But Flav didn’t stop here. Flav then promised Chiles the prize money she missed out on after losing the medal.

“Jordan, you did your thing,” said Flav. “Congratulations. You deserve it.”

RELATED: Jordan Chiles reveals which hometown hero inspired flashy gold grill

Though we may be four years away from the 2028 Olympics games in Los Angeles, a new chapter for Chiles begins now, as evidenced by the fly outfits she's been wearing this week.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Big number game: How much is Livvy Dunne’s empire worth?

On the prowl: Livvy Dunne slays in tiger-print boots, miniskirt for LSU game (PHOTOS)

Cuteness: Steph Curry, wife Ayesha, kids family photos mind-blowing evolution

Dynamic duo: Gabby Thomas, Sunisa Lee side-by-side stunner at NYFW (PHOTO)

Fire-alert: WNBA’s Nika Muhl’s miniskirt, bikini top fit causes ‘heat advisory’ (PHOTOS)

Published
Alex Gonzalez

ALEX GONZALEZ

Home/News