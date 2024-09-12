Flavor Flav gifts Jordan Chiles ultimate prize following devastating Olympics loss (VIDEO)
While Flavor Flav may be the official King Swiftie, there’s also another woman he stans —- Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles. And he showed his fandom for the talented athlete in a major way tonight at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.
Before Flav and Chiles presented the award for Best Collaboration — which, ultimately, went to Taylor Swift and Post Malone for “Fortnight” — Flav made sure to give Chiles her flowers, and then some.
Following a devastating Olympics season, during which, Chiles was stripped of a bronze medal she had won during the gymnastics floor exercise, Flav wanted to make sure Chiles got the recognition she deserved. Flav gifted Chiles a big golden clock necklace, his signature accessory, and one he only shares with the best of the best.
“I got you something that they can’t take away from you,” said Flav, before handing her the clock.
This came as a big surprise to Chiles, who was nearly speechless after accepting the gift. But Flav didn’t stop here. Flav then promised Chiles the prize money she missed out on after losing the medal.
“Jordan, you did your thing,” said Flav. “Congratulations. You deserve it.”
Though we may be four years away from the 2028 Olympics games in Los Angeles, a new chapter for Chiles begins now, as evidenced by the fly outfits she's been wearing this week.
