Josh Allen's wife Hailee Steinfeld shows off physique in new workout photos
While Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen locks in for his second week of training camp, his wife, Hailee Steinfeld is also focusing her on her fitness.
Steinfeld, of course, is already in incredibly shape. The Oscar-nominated actress looked stunning in all three of her dresses during the couple's wedding weekend at San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, California.
The "Sinners" star remains incredibly busy during the offseason, revealing how she came off a jam-packed few days in NYC" in her newsletter, Beau Society, last week. However, she makes sure to carve out time to work out.
Helping keep her on a routine, her father, Pete Steinfeld, who's also her personal trainer. The August 1 issue Beau Society, which Steinfeld entitled "The Movement Issue" featured an interview with Pete.
"I never get tired of hearing my dad talk about the thing he loves most in this world: wellbeing," she wrote.
On a personal level, "I work out to stay fit, but it's almost the last reason I do it anymore," the 28-year-old admitted. "I love it because it's the only time of day that I can check out entirely.
"Plus, we often work out early so we finish before the rush of the day sets in. But I feel like I've gotten to that place where I move for my mental health."
Hailee Steinfeld Shared Her Favorite Workout Quote From Her Dad
While Steinfeld is clearly in great shape, she used to struggle with overindulging while hanging out with friends and feeling guilty.
"I don't do that anymore because I enjoy sweets and snacks, and the company," she wrote. "But something [Pete] always said to me is you can't change your body overnight, and you can't mess it up overnight either."
