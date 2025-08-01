The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Josh Allen's wife Hailee Steinfeld shows off physique in new workout photos

Bills quarterback Josh Allen's wife, Hailee Steinfeld, proves she's ready for training camp in her latest pics.

Emily Bicks

July 7, 2025: Hailee Steinfeld arriving at the Tamara Ralph show as part of Haute Couture Fashion Week
July 7, 2025: Hailee Steinfeld arriving at the Tamara Ralph show as part of Haute Couture Fashion Week / IMAGO / ABACAPRESS
In this story:

While Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen locks in for his second week of training camp, his wife, Hailee Steinfeld is also focusing her on her fitness.

Steinfeld, of course, is already in incredibly shape. The Oscar-nominated actress looked stunning in all three of her dresses during the couple's wedding weekend at San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, California.

The "Sinners" star remains incredibly busy during the offseason, revealing how she came off a jam-packed few days in NYC" in her newsletter, Beau Society, last week. However, she makes sure to carve out time to work out.

Hailee Steinfeld
IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Helping keep her on a routine, her father, Pete Steinfeld, who's also her personal trainer. The August 1 issue Beau Society, which Steinfeld entitled "The Movement Issue" featured an interview with Pete.

"I never get tired of hearing my dad talk about the thing he loves most in this world: wellbeing," she wrote.

Pete Steinfeld, Hailee Steinfeld
@petesteinfeld/Instagram

On a personal level, "I work out to stay fit, but it's almost the last reason I do it anymore," the 28-year-old admitted. "I love it because it's the only time of day that I can check out entirely.

"Plus, we often work out early so we finish before the rush of the day sets in. But I feel like I've gotten to that place where I move for my mental health."

Hailee Steinfeld Shared Her Favorite Workout Quote From Her Dad

While Steinfeld is clearly in great shape, she used to struggle with overindulging while hanging out with friends and feeling guilty.

"I don't do that anymore because I enjoy sweets and snacks, and the company," she wrote. "But something [Pete] always said to me is you can't change your body overnight, and you can't mess it up overnight either."

Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld/Instagram

Published
Emily Bicks
EMILY BICKS

Emily Bicks is a sports reporter with over a decade of experience in journalism. In addition to her work at The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, she covers the NFL for Heavy Sports. Her previous work includes founding an entertainment column for the New York Observer, writing for Refinery29, Variety, and Tribune Media.

