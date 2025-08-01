Hailee Steinfeld’s dad looks like he could play for Josh Allen’s Bills
Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen, who's 6-foot-5 and 237-pounds, is one of the most intimidating dual-threat quarterbacks in the NFL.
While Allen gets into fighting shape for his eighth season in the league at training camp, his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, is also making fitness a priority, showing off her physique in new workout photos on Friday.
Steinfeld's dedicaiton to staying fit is nothing new as her father, Pete Steinfeld, has worked as a personal trainer in Hollywood since the '80s. Pete, who walked his daughter down the aisle during Steinfeld and Allen's wedding ceremony in May, is also the "Sinners" star's personal trainer.
RELATED: Bills QB Josh Allen has unreal gesture seeing little girl crying at training camp
In the August 1 issue of Beau Society, Steinfeld's weekly newsletter, she featured an interview with her dad. "I've worked with some of the most well-known people in the world — from actors to actresses to directors to producers," Pete said.
"I love them all. But I’d say this loud and clear to any one of them: Nothing tops the pleasure I get from working with my daughter."
RELATED: Josh Allen creates 'chaos' with rare post hyping sister's Bills-inspired baby biz
"What I hope to do is change people's lives, make them feel a little bit better than they did before they came into the gym. Knowing that I'm doing that for my daughter gives me tremendous pleasure."
Hailee Steinfeld's Dad Keeps An Intense Workout Routine
Pete revealed his unique workout routine in Beau Society. "I'm a disciplined person. I train at one o'clock in the morning. I'm by myself. I have zero distractions."
Pete looked absolutely jacked in the brief workout video Steinfeld shared in her newsletter. Like his daughter, he also works out without any tunes playing.
"It throws you because you're distracted," he said. "It’s the same for me. I really enjoy that time in the gym, and I don't want to share it with anyone or music. It's just me."
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New WNBA besties: Paige Bueckers, Angel Reese crush duo locker room dance
Love on the links: Klay Thompson dresses gf Megan Thee Stallion in first-ever golf fit
Who’s that girl?: LeBron James’ wife Savannah looks unrecognizable with new ‘do
Proud bro: Josh Allen is emotional proud brother for sister’s Bills’ inspired baby news
Windy City stopper?: Northwestern shows off snow-proof most expensive CFB stadium