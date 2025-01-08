Karl-Anthony Towns’ gf stuns in sheer black dress for birthday celebrations
Jordyn Woods knows how to steal the spotlight — and she did it again at her sister Jodie's birthday celebration.
The 27-year-old model, who is dating New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns, rocked a killer outfit for her little sister's 18th birthday on Tuesday, January 7. Jodie, an Instagram star herself, shared a gorgeous photo of them both in black sheer dresses, with Jordyn adding extra flair by rocking a leather jacket.
Jodie had a wonderful time celebrating, captioning her snap, "best birthday..so grateful it’s my birthday all month! -your favorite Capricorn."
It didn't take long for Jodie's 1.5 million followers to shower her and Jordyn with compliments in the comments section.
"Happy birthday mamas," wrote one person.
"We need outfit details please," asked another.
A third person wrote, "both sisters together and looking great!"
RELATED: Karl-Anthony Towns' gf Jordyn Woods rocks Knicks T-shirt in freaky hangover mask
Jordyn is becoming a New York fashion icon with her dazzling gameday fits as she watches Towns play for the Knicks at Madison Square Garden. The popular model rocked a holiday corset for the Knicks' big victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Christmas Day — a look that gave Towns an extra boost as he finished the game with 21 points and nine rebounds.
Jordyn is also preparing herself for a busy 2025 and even came up with a mantra, "new year new booty," to kickstart her year just right.
