Karl-Anthony Towns' gf Jordyn Woods rocks Knicks T-shirt in freaky hangover mask
Jordyn Woods apparently went a little too hard for younger sister Jodie Woods’ birthday celebration and needed a special futuristic-looking mask to help recover.
Woods and her NBA star boyfriend, Karl-Anthony Towns, have a new address this season in New York City after the All-Star was traded to the New York Knicks from the Minnesota Timberwolves. They definitely seem to be enjoying it together in their loud yellow Yankees jackets. Woods has become a fan fit favorite at Madison Square Garden with her epic fits like her Christmas corset look.
Before the calendar flipped to 2025, the 27-year-old Woods slayed a business-inspire suit while visiting the White House, and then shared a four-word “booty” goal for 2025.
The “booty” goal, however, took a temporary back seat to recovering from sister Jodie’s 18th birthday bash. Jordyn posted this picture wearing sweet Knicks T-shirt and a freaky red light therapy mask and wrote, “This is my recovery day after jodies birthday 🤣.”
While good for skin rejuvenation, that thing is spooky looking like Jason in Friday the 13th. The next time she hits a Knicks game she can wear that thing and make an entrance like Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury.
Woods is a model and reality star with her role on the reality television shows like Life of Kylie and Keeping Up with the Kardashians.
She and KAT have been together since 2020 and are New York’s latest power couple. Wearing that mask around NYC would probably seem like normal to most New Yorkers, though. They’d probably notice her fab Knicks shirt first, anyway.
