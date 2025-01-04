Karl-Anthony Towns gf Jordyn Woods shares 4-word 'booty' mantra for new year
Jordyn Woods is kicking off the new year the same way many of us are — in the gym. But the megainfluencer has a very specific goal in sight.
RELATED: Jordyn Woods flexes 'elegant, sexy style' from her best fits
Today, Woods — who is the girlfriend of New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns — posted a picture from a gym in Chicago, the walls of which contained a special manifestation message. In the photo shared to Woods’ story was a wall marquee with text reading “NEW YEAR, NEW BOOTY.” Woods, however, added an asterisk with a message reading “better booty.”
Over the course of the past few weeks, Woods has been living it up as she’s traveling about the country. Late last month, she revealed that she surprised her family, as well as Towns, with a trip to the White House. During this visit, she channel beloved “Scandal” character Olivia Pope, wearing a lavish business suit.
She and Towns have also gotten in some quality time, notably at the J. Cole concert at Knicks home venue Madison Square Garden, where the rapper commemorated the 10th anniversary of his third album “2014 Forest Hills Drive.”
RELATED: Karl-Anthony Towns stars in gf Jordyn Woods' provocative new music video
While she’s in the windy city today, we expect she’s going to show out tonight, as the Knicks take on the Chicago Bulls at 6 p.m. ET at United Center.
