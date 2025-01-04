The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Karl-Anthony Towns gf Jordyn Woods shares 4-word 'booty' mantra for new year

The megainfluencer and NBA WAG is starting off the new year like many of us -- in the gym.

Alex Gonzalez

Jordyn Woods attends Azazie Midsummer Soiree Event in Los Angeles, CA on Aug. 6, 2024
Jordyn Woods attends Azazie Midsummer Soiree Event in Los Angeles, CA on Aug. 6, 2024 / Imago Images

Jordyn Woods is kicking off the new year the same way many of us are — in the gym. But the megainfluencer has a very specific goal in sight.

KAT 2025
Jan 1, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts during the second half against the Utah Jazz at Madison Square Garden. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Today, Woods — who is the girlfriend of New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns — posted a picture from a gym in Chicago, the walls of which contained a special manifestation message. In the photo shared to Woods’ story was a wall marquee with text reading “NEW YEAR, NEW BOOTY.” Woods, however, added an asterisk with a message reading “better booty.”

Over the course of the past few weeks, Woods has been living it up as she’s traveling about the country. Late last month, she revealed that she surprised her family, as well as Towns, with a trip to the White House. During this visit, she channel beloved “Scandal” character Olivia Pope, wearing a lavish business suit.

Instagram / Jordyn Woods
Jordyn Woods shares sign from a gym in Chicago on Satruday, Jan. 4, 2025 / Instagram / Jordyn Woods

She and Towns have also gotten in some quality time, notably at the J. Cole concert at Knicks home venue Madison Square Garden, where the rapper commemorated the 10th anniversary of his third album “2014 Forest Hills Drive.”


While she’s in the windy city today, we expect she’s going to show out tonight, as the Knicks take on the Chicago Bulls at 6 p.m. ET at United Center.

Aurore Marechal via Imago
Jordyn Woods attending the Zuhair Murad Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France on June 26, 2024. / Aurore Marechal via Imago

