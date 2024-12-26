Karl-Anthony Towns' gf Jordyn Woods stuns in corset Christmas fit
Influencer and socialite turned NBA WAG Jordyn Woods has been living her best life in Manhattan since boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns was traded from the Minnesota Timberwolves to the New York Knicks ahead of the 2024-25 season.
During a Christmas Day shootout at The Garden, Towns and the Knicks outlasted Victor Wembanyama's 40-point, 18-rebound effort to beat the San Antonio Spurs, 117-114.
Towns tallied 21 points and nine rebounds.
While there was plenty of action on the court, Woods was turning heads off of it with her stunning Christmas fit. Woods was rocking a red and plaid corset top.
Of course, Jordyn had to bring some luxury flair with her Louis Vuitton.
After the game, it was a trip back home where the couple celebrated Christmas the way any good couple does: Christmas photos in front of the tree.
"Merry Christmas," she wrote with a snowflake and heart emoji.
You love to see it.
Woods and Towns were long-time friends who began dating in May 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. It wasn't until September of the same year that they went public with their relationship.
Since then, the couple has been going strong and has proudly and loudly supported each other in their respective fields.
