Kid tackled at Padres game brags about storming field, then post gets deleted

The kid who ran onto the field at the Padres-Giants game bragged about the controversial incident. Then, the kickboxing gym he "sponsored" deleted the post.

Matthew Graham

Aug 19, 2025; A young fan is tackled by security guards after running on the field during the eighth inning in a game between the San Diego Padres and the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park.
Aug 19, 2025; A young fan is tackled by security guards after running on the field during the eighth inning in a game between the San Diego Padres and the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park. / Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
Let the controversy surrounding the kid that ran onto the field during the San Diego Padres game continue.

At first it was not only because someone so young decided to bolt onto the field during a live Major League Baseball game, but it was also because one of the security guards seemed to take too much of an aggressive approach to subdue him. In fact, the crowd at Petco Park booed and reliever Jason Adam grimaced.

Padres, San Diego Padres
Aug 19, 2025; A young fan is tackled by security guards after running on the field during the eighth inning during a game between the San Diego Padres and the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park. / Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Now the ire has turned to the young teenager and his parents, as the boy allegedly who perpetrated the incident posted a video from a local San Diego kickboxing gym and smugly bragged about his actions.

"It was definitely worth it and fun," he boasts.

He also claims that Padres star Fernando Tatís Jr. winked at him, giving his tacit approval, even though there is no proof that actually happened in the 5-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants when the kid decided to chase infamy in the eighth inning.

The video had stayed up on the local business' Instagram handles noted above until hours ago, but it has since been deleted in both instances.

As of this posting, sandiegoville.com still has the video in their version of the IG story.

Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres, San Diego Padres
Aug 19, 2025; San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. looks on as security guards take a young fan off the field during the eighth inning during a game against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park. / Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

The Padres are currently wrapping up their series with the Giants before another showdown with the Los Angeles Dodgers, who are only a game up right now.

Hopefully no more kids will run onto the field to support their local kickboxing gym.

Matthew Graham
