Kid tackled at Padres game brags about storming field, then post gets deleted
Let the controversy surrounding the kid that ran onto the field during the San Diego Padres game continue.
At first it was not only because someone so young decided to bolt onto the field during a live Major League Baseball game, but it was also because one of the security guards seemed to take too much of an aggressive approach to subdue him. In fact, the crowd at Petco Park booed and reliever Jason Adam grimaced.
Now the ire has turned to the young teenager and his parents, as the boy allegedly who perpetrated the incident posted a video from a local San Diego kickboxing gym and smugly bragged about his actions.
"It was definitely worth it and fun," he boasts.
He also claims that Padres star Fernando Tatís Jr. winked at him, giving his tacit approval, even though there is no proof that actually happened in the 5-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants when the kid decided to chase infamy in the eighth inning.
The video had stayed up on the local business' Instagram handles noted above until hours ago, but it has since been deleted in both instances.
As of this posting, sandiegoville.com still has the video in their version of the IG story.
The Padres are currently wrapping up their series with the Giants before another showdown with the Los Angeles Dodgers, who are only a game up right now.
Hopefully no more kids will run onto the field to support their local kickboxing gym.
