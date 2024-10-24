Kiera Mayer, viral Texas football fan, shares new photos from Longhorns game
Anyone who was watching the Texas Longhorns host the Georgia Bulldogs last weekend noticed a stunning blonde in the crowd. After she appeared in the camera frame, she immediately went viral.
It didn't take the internet long to track down the fan, whose name is Kiera Mayer.
While things didn't work out as the Longhorns may have hoped on Saturday night at Darrell K Royal Memorial Stadium in Austin, they turned out well for Mayer.
Mayer's social media presence has exploded to over 5,300 followers on Instagram and she's now sharing more photos from the memorable game.
She dropped a series of photos with friends in the front row wearing a stunning dress and white cowgirl boots.
In today's day and age, all it takes is one pan of the camera to turn you into a star.
The No. 5 Longhorns will look to bounce back from the Georgia loss on Saturday on the road against the No. 25 Vanderbilt Commodores in Nashville.
